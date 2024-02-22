Highlights Timo Werner's long-term future is uncertain a matter of weeks after joining Tottenham Hotspur on an initial loan deal from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

The Germany international was desperate to embark on a fresh challenge during the winter window after being forced to contend with limited game time.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that it is becoming increasingly likely that Werner's spell in a Spurs shirt will be short-lived.

Tottenham Hotspur star Timo Werner's future at Hotspur Way is 'up in the air' a matter of weeks after joining on an initial loan from RB Leipzig, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why it is becoming increasingly likely that boss Ange Postecoglou will resist the temptation to make the move permanent.

The Germany international became Spurs' first acquisition of the winter window when a temporary deal which includes an option to buy for £15million was rubber-stamped last month, with the north Londoners covering the entirety of his pay package as part of the agreement.

Tottenham also parted with £26.7million to beat reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich to Genoa defender Radu Dragusin during the early stages of 2024, while Lucas Bergvall is set to head to the capital in a £8.5million switch from Djurgardens in the summer, and Postecoglou is already working with chairman Daniel Levy to put plans in place ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Werner happy after sealing mid-season switch to Spurs

Werner has insisted that his move to Tottenham has already paid off as he feels at home in Postecoglou's squad, according to Sky Sports Germany, and he is keen to continue making improvements to his game in a bid to convince his loan club that they should retain his services beyond the end of the season.

The report suggests that the forward was desperate to embark on a fresh challenge during the early stages of 2024 after growing frustrated at Leipzig, where he had only been handed 203 minutes of game time since the Bundesliga campaign got underway, and it was best for all parties to link up with Spurs when the opportunity arose.

But Werner's run of five consecutive starts came to an end when captain Heung-min Son returned to the first XI for Tottenham's defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, and statistics highlight that he will find it difficult to match the figures put up by the South Korea international in the Premier League.

Timo Werner's statistical averages in the Premier League compared to Heung-min Son Timo Werner Heung-min Son Goals 0.21 0.50 Expected goals 0.40 0.35 Shots on target percentage 35.3 46.8 Key passes 1.07 1.84 Assists 0.23 0.25 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 21/2/2024

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Werner will have to prove doubters wrong after struggling to make a telling impact during his previous spell in the Premier League, with Tottenham's London rivals Chelsea, but he will find it difficult to remain at the forefront of Postecoglou's plans.

Spurs saw off stiff competition to land the 27-year-old as it is understood that Manchester United expressed an interest after they were alerted to the fact that he was unhappy with his lack of game time at Leipzig, while Aston Villa also eyed a loan agreement as they went in search of cover for Ollie Watkins.

The clamour for Werner came despite his struggles in a Chelsea shirt, with him only finding the back of the net 23 times in 89 appearances for the Blues, and he ended up returning to his homeland when Leipzig forked out £25.3million in August 2022.

Dean Jones - Werner is facing uncertain future with Postecoglou seeking new winger

Jones understands that Tottenham are prioritising the addition of a fresh wide option ahead of the summer transfer window opening for business, with Postecoglou being keen to have more competition after deciding he is content with Richarlison and Son battling it out for a central role.

The reputable journalist believes that Spurs' plans have thrown Werner's future into doubt, despite agreeing to cover his £165,000-per-week salary when they acquired his services, and it is becoming increasingly likely that he will return to parent club Leipzig at the end of the season.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"They are definitely in the market for a winger, more than they are in the market for a striker at this moment in time. "I'm told that they will be happy for Richarlison and Heung-min Son to continue competing for that central role, and then they just want good variations around them. "Obviously, they have got options right now, but it is very much up in the air whether Timo Werner will stay or not. You would probably err on the side of not, at the moment. "Either way, I think Tottenham still might look to get somebody else in for the longer-term."

Tottenham ready to pounce for Garner as Gallagher alternative

Tottenham are plotting a summer move for Everton midfielder James Garner, according to TEAMtalk, but they are facing competition from the likes of Newcastle United after he has also worked his way onto a host of Premier League rivals' radar thanks to his consistent performances and versatility.

The report suggests that Postecoglou has identified the 22-year-old as a cheaper alternative to Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, who had a £50million price tag ahead of the winter window slamming shut on February 1, and his work ethic and energy makes him an ideal fit for Spurs' style of play.

Although Everton are in a strong negotiating position thanks to Garner still having more than two years remaining on his £30,000-per-week contract at Goodison Park, they have found themselves in a relegation dogfight and dropping into the Championship would make his admirers more optimistic of securing his services.

Reliable reporter Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that the 18-cap England under-21 international is an 'unsung hero' on Merseyside, having played a pivotal role in Sean Dyche's Toffees scrapping for positive results, meaning that reaching an agreement could be troublesome for Postecoglou and Levy.

Garner has failed to miss a single minute of Premier League action since December, having worked his way into the forefront of Everton's plans, but his eye-catching displays will result in his current employers being fearful of receiving bids during the summer.