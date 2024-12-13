Tottenham Hotspur are not on course to take advantage of the opportunity to make Timo Werner's loan switch from RB Leipzig permanent at the end of the campaign after failing in his attempts to win over influential figures behind the scenes at Hotspur Way, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has maintained chairman Daniel Levy's full support and is not in danger of being sacked despite seeing his side throw away a two-goal lead to suffer a 4-3 defeat at the hands of rivals Chelsea last weekend and being forced to settle for a draw against Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday.

The stalemate means Tottenham have recorded just one win from their last eight encounters in all competitions, with that solitary victory coming in the form of a 4-0 thumping of reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, and plans are being made to freshen up the squad.

Werner Set to Miss Out on a Permanent Move

German was criticised for first half performance against Rangers

Werner is expected to leave Tottenham at the end of the season instead of becoming a permanent member of the squad, according to GMS sources, and the north Londoners' decision to begin stepping up their plans to recruit a fresh wide attacker means he will be forced to assess his options after returning to parent club Leipzig.

Spurs have an option to buy the Germany international for £8.5million, thanks to the terms negotiated when he rejoined on a second loan spell during the summer transfer window, but he has not done enough to convince the capital club that he deserves the chance to stay in his current surroundings.

GMS sources have been informed that Postecoglou has been one of Werner's biggest supporters when key decision-makers within Tottenham have been less convinced that he is worth backing, but the Greek-Australian tactician turned against him after an underwhelming performance in the 1-1 draw at Rangers resulted in him being substituted at half-time.

The former Celtic chief described the 28-year-old's display at Ibrox as 'not acceptable' as he failed to reach the standards expected in a youthful side looking to progress in the Europa League, and he is now facing an uphill battle to return to Spurs' starting line-up as they prepare to face Southampton on Sunday.

Postecoglou has been adamant that Werner has the experience and techical ability to be a valuable squad member who can be turned to in moments of needs, GMS sources have learned, but his comments suggest he is feeling the pressure after a loss of form and is prepared to offload him in the summer instead of keeping him on board.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Timo Werner has been limited to just 382 minutes of Premier League action this season

Postecoglou Keen to Land Versatile Attacker

Tactician wants fresh face who can be deployed on both flanks

GMS sources have been told that Postecoglou is eager to land an attacker who has the versatility to play on both flanks, with Club Brugge's Andreas Skov Olsen, Midtjylland playmaker Dario Osorio and Lyon talisman Rayan Cherki being looked at ahead of a potential move to Tottenham.

Former Chelsea man Werner, who pockets up to £200,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, is most comfortable on the left-hand side of Spurs' front three and has been forced to contend with stiff competition from captain Heung-min Son for a regular starting berth since his return from Leipzig.

Related Exclusive: Tottenham Eyeing 'Incredible' Midfielder Ahead of January Window Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Andy Diouf ahead of potentially raiding Lens next month

Although Skov Olsen, Osorio and Cherki are under consideration for a possible switch to north London as the January transfer window edges closer, GMS sources recently revealed that Tottenham have also been sending scouts to watch Real Valladolid livewire Raul Moro after creeping onto Postecoglou's radar.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 13/12/2024