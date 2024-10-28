Tottenham Hotspur star Timo Werner is on course to bring the curtain down on his Hotspur Way career at the end of the season as boss Ange Postecoglou has set his sights on signing a fresh attacking influence instead of keeping the RB Leipzig loanee on a permanent basis, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Germany international made a quickfire return to north London when Spurs negotiated a fresh temporary agreement with his parent club during the early stages of the summer transfer window, with the deal including an option to retain his services beyond the remainder of the campaign if they fork out £8.5million.

But Werner has been facing stiff competition as he bids to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet, with teenager Mikey Moore being handed the first Premier League start of his career in Tottenham's 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend, and it is increasingly likely that he does not have a long-term future in his current surroundings.

Werner Poised to Miss Out on Permanent Deal

North Londoners scouring market for alternative wide options

Werner is set to return to Bundesliga outfit Leipzig in the summer instead of becoming a permanent member of Tottenham's squad, according to GMS sources, as the capital club are actively scouting alternative options after Postecoglou has gone in search of adding further firepower from wide areas.

The 28-year-old Champions League winner has been guilty of missing a number of presentable opportunities for Spurs and, having failed to get his name on the scoresheet, has only registered one assist over the course of 11 appearances in all competitions since the campaign got underway.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham are seriously assessing the market and challenging members of the recruitment department to seek an attack-minded winger who is capable of being deployed on the left and right flank, resulting in Werner being on track to walk away at the end of the season.

Timo Werner's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season compared to the 2023/24 campaign 2024/25 2023/24 Shots 1.85 3.22 Shots on target 1.11 0.78 Key passes 0.74 1.67 Assists 0.37 0.33 Expected goals 0.30 0.41 Goals 0.00 0.22 Statistics correct as of 28/10/2024

The former Chelsea man is on an agreement which allows him to pocket £200,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, but his lack of end product since technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy oversaw fresh negotiations with Leipzig has resulted in Postecoglou aiming to head in an alternative direction in the coming months.

Although the Greek-Australian tactician is an admirer of Werner's all-round profile, which resulted in him being keen to extend his time at Tottenham after initially spending the second half of last term on loan in north London, GMS sources have learned that there is determination to land a wide-man who boasts more versatility.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Timo Werner only made nine passes when he played the final 28 minutes after coming on as a substitute during Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend

Spurs are Expected to Keep Werner in January

Loan will only be cut short if admirers make suitable proposal

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham will only have the opportunity to cut Werner's loan short if an interested party emerges during the January transfer window and puts forward a proposal which suits all parties, resulting in it being likely that he will stay on board for the remainder of the season instead of jumping ship.

Leipzig were prepared to sanction his departure during the summer due to not having a route back into the forefront of head coach Marco Rose's plans, despite getting his name on the scoresheet twice and registering a further three assists in 905 minutes of action for Spurs last term, but he has struggled to nail down a regular starting berth.

Tottenham have been making regular checks on Andreas Skov Olsen ahead of potentially offering a route into the Premier League for the first time in the Club Brugge talisman's career, GMS sources recently revealed, highlighting that Werner's days with the capital club are numbered.

