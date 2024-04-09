Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are on course to take advantage of the option to buy Timo Werner after he has impressed since moving back to the capital.

The forward is keen to remain in his current surroundings instead of returning to parent club RB Leipzig at the end of his loan agreement.

Spurs are in the hunt for another attacker regardless of whether Werner stays among boss Ange Postecoglou's options heading into next season.

Tottenham Hotspur star Timo Werner is likely to have his loan move from RB Leipzig turned into a permanent agreement after he has made it clear that he would be 'very happy' to remain at Hotspur Way beyond the end of the season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs have an option to keep the Germany international heading into the 2024/25 campaign as a £15million buy clause was inserted into the initial temporary deal which saw him move to north London as boss Ange Postecoglou's first signing of the winter transfer window.

The capital club have already been putting plans in place ahead of next term, with Lucas Bergvall due to join in a £8.5million switch from Djurgardens after Tottenham succeeded in beating Barcelona to the Swedish teenager's signature, but they are edging towards ensuring Werner will not be heading back to Leipzig.

Spurs Expected to Seal Permanent Deal for Werner

Germany international is keen to remain under Postecoglou's tutelage

Tottenham are increasingly likely to take advantage of the option to buy Werner, according to GMS sources, as they have been left impressed after he has seamlessly fitted into a new environment and wasted no time in attempting to make a positive impact as Postecoglou's charges chase Champions League qualification.

The forward, who has racked up six goal contributions from his first 12 appearances in a Spurs shirt, is being viewed by members of the hierarchy as a low-risk signing, particularly as he has already proven that he is the right personality for the squad and a fee was agreed during the early stages of 2024.

Timo Werner's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season compared to Heung-min Son Timo Werner Heung-min Son Progressive passes 4.94 4.27 Shots 3.25 2.69 Passes into the penalty area 2.60 2.04 Expected goals 0.42 0.36 Assists 0.39 0.35 Statistics correct as of 09/04/2024

Although Tottenham have stopped short of making a final decision on whether to keep Werner beyond the end of his loan deal, thanks to not being under pressure to give Leipzig an answer with a number of fixtures still left to play this season, GMS sources understand that there are indications that they will retain his services after paying his £165,000-per-week salary during his time on their books.

The 28-year-old, who decided to have another crack at the Premier League after only managing to find the back of the net 23 times in 89 outings for Spurs' London rivals Chelsea, is very happy to make the permanent switch having fallen down the pecking order at parent club Leipzig.

Postecoglou Seeking Fresh Attacking Option at Tottenham

Richarlison future could be significant in search for reinforcements

Postecoglou is keen to bring in another forward option regardless of whether Werner remains at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, GMS sources have been informed, and the Greek-Australian tactician has tasked members of the club's scouting network to profile targets ahead of the transfer window reopening for business.

Spurs would still be on the lookout for one more forward if the ex-Stuttgart man stays in his current surroundings instead of heading back to Leipzig, but Richarlison's future could have a key bearing on who the north Londoners look to welcome to the capital ahead of next season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Richarlison has registered four or more shots in seven of his Premier League appearances this season, with his highest tally of six coming during Tottenham Hotspur's 4-1 win over Newcastle United in December

Richarlison, who has been on Tottenham's books since sealing a £60million switch from Premier League rivals Everton in July 2022, could embark on a fresh challenge after seeing Heung-min Son regularly deployed in a central striker role since Harry Kane's departure.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored