Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are among Toni Kroos' suitors after his representatives confirmed the Real Madrid midfielder is keen on heading to the Premier League.

The former Germany international is edging towards bringing the curtain down on his nine-year career at the Bernabeu.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and West Ham United are also tracking Kroos' situation.

Tottenham Hotspur have been alerted to Toni Kroos' representatives confirming the Real Madrid star 'fancies playing in the Premier League', and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT whether the German is interested in heading to Hotspur Way.

Having made a record-breaking start to his Spurs reign by becoming the first manager to secure 26 points from his first 10 games in the Premier League, Ange Postecoglou has set his sights on bolstering his squad in the upcoming transfer window.

It comes after the north Londoners also spent more than £215million during the summer as they looked to recover from missing out on European qualification last season and seeing talisman Harry Kane join Bayern Munich in a £100million deal.

Spurs in pole position to acquire Kroos

Tottenham are at the front of the queue to land Kroos if he leaves Real Madrid during the January transfer window, according to The Sun, with the La Liga heavyweights being willing to offload him for a nominal fee if discussions over a new contract are not opened before Christmas.

The report suggests Spurs is a likelier destination for the world-class central midfielder, who has been at the Bernabeu since sealing a £20million switch from Bayern Munich nine years ago, despite his representatives also preparing to sound out Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Kroos has entered the final months of his Real Madrid deal, which allows him to rake in close to £410,000-per-week, which has led to uncertainty over his future and clubs circling ahead of potentially being able to pounce in the coming weeks.

Toni Kroos' senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Real Madrid 430 28 92 52 1 Bayern Munich 205 24 49 27 0 Bayer Leverkusen 48 10 13 8 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

It is understood that Newcastle United are also among the Premier League sides in the hunt for the 33-year-old's signature, while West Ham United are monitoring developments ahead of potentially aiming to lure him to the London Stadium.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti's decision to fork out up to £115million in order to lure Jude Bellingham away from Borussia Dortmund has had a detrimental impact on Kroos, with his game time decreasing as the England international continues to impress in his new surroundings.

The former Germany international has been limited to just seven starts since the campaign got underway, while he was an unused substitute as Los Blancos overcame Portuguese side Braga in the Champions League group stage last week.

Brown understands that Kroos' representatives are making headway in their attempts to find a new challenge ahead of his Real Madrid contract expiring in the summer.

While the respected journalist is aware that the five-time Champions League and 2014 World Cup winner is interested in heading to the Premier League, potentially boosting Tottenham's hopes of sealing a deal, he has refused to rule out the possibility of fresh terms being agreed at the Bernabeu.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"Toni Kroos is clearly being offered around to various clubs in Europe. His representatives have let it be known that he quite fancies playing in the Premier League, and that's attracted a lot of interest. "Nobody has firmed that up as yet, but he is a player who lots of clubs in the Premier League have coveted and tried to sign before. "He is now 33 and not playing the kind of key role that he was for Real Madrid. His contract is coming to an end, so I think this is why there are stories. "I don't think he has made his mind up yet about what to do in the future. It wouldn't be a huge surprise if he still decided to sign a new deal, if he is offered one, and stay at Real Madrid. He is playing games for them."

Postecoglou battling Arsenal for £61m Premier League hotshot

Tottenham are battling it out with arch-rivals Arsenal to land Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to Spanish sources, but both clubs are hesitating ahead of potentially attempting to test his current employers' resolve.

Although the report suggests the north Londoners have been put off by the Bees slapping a £61million price tag on the one-cap England international, who is currently serving a ban for breaching betting regulations, Spurs have expressed a desire to reach an agreement.

But it appears that Postecoglou will have his work cut out to convince Toney to head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 27-year-old is keen to seal a move to Arsenal.

Beating their neighbours to signing the Brentford talisman would be a strong piece of business from Spurs after he has found the back of the net 32 times in 68 Premier League appearances, highlighting that he has the firepower to help recover from the blow of losing Kane a matter of months ago.

Toney's admirers could also benefit from the fact that he is due to enter the final 18 months of his £20,000-per-week contract with Thomas Frank's Bees at the turn of the year.