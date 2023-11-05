Highlights Adding Toni Kroos to Tottenham's midfield would provide valuable experience and trophy-winning pedigree.

Kroos is likely to leave Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer, making him an attractive target for Spurs in January.

While the club may be interested in signing a midfielder, they won't make signings based solely on fame or reputation, considering their current positive situation.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an internal update on Ange Postecoglou's transfer plans, including their chances of landing the German international, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Adding another body in the middle of the park might not be a priority for Spurs unless they offload one of their current crop of players. However, having someone with the experience of winning trophies in the side like Kroos could be hugely beneficial.

Toni Kroos could be a smart signing for Ange Postecoglou

With Kroos' contract expiring at the end of the season, the Real Madrid man will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs from abroad in January if the Spanish side are unable to tie him down to a new deal. Reports have suggested that Spurs are at the front of the queue to try and sign Kroos, with Madrid likely to be willing to offload him for a small fee to avoid him leaving on a free transfer next summer. The report claims that Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal are also to be sounded out by Kroos' representatives ahead of a potential move in the winter window.

Toni Kroos' senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Real Madrid 430 28 92 52 1 Bayern Munich 205 24 49 27 0 Bayer Leverkusen 48 10 13 8 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Journalist Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kroos' team have let it be known that the 33-year-old fancies a move to the Premier League, having never played in England throughout his career. A major issue for any interested party could be his hefty salary, with Kroos taking home a lucrative wage of £410k-a-week, as per Capology.

Although Kroos is now competing with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Edouardo Camavinga for a place in Carlo Ancelotti's side, he's still managed to start seven games this campaign. The former Bayern Munich man is showing that he can still perform at the top level.

If Kroos is available for a minimal fee in January, then Spurs are likely to face a lot of competition for his signature if they decide to pursue a deal. Although the German midfielder is in the latter stages of his career, the experience he can offer is invaluable and he's still playing regularly for one of the best sides in the world.

Jones has suggested that Spurs could be interested in signing a midfielder in January, especially if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was to depart. However, the journalist adds that Tottenham won't want to be handing out final payday contracts to ageing players considering the positive situation they currently find themselves in. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"You don't want to be in a situation where suddenly you're handing out final payday contracts to big-name players to try and sell shirts or bring in new fans. Tottenham are miles away from that at the moment. They're thriving without Harry Kane, the guy who has been that superstar of the team, they've got a manager who isn't a household name in global football until now. And so they're going to have to be very careful. I can see that potentially Tottenham will be interested because there is part of them that is thinking of signing a midfielder, particularly if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leaves, but I think there are a lot of things that have to fall into place there before Tottenham would genuinely consider signing him."

Spurs need to prepare for a difficult period

After a relatively easy start to the Premier League campaign, Spurs now have a tricky run of fixtures ahead of them. Of course, we can't take anything away from the impressive results Postecoglou's side have picked up, which has led to them being top of the Premier League table, but the real test comes over the next few months.

Up next, the north London club host Chelsea, who have perhaps been unfortunate not to pick up more points considering some of the performances they've produced. Before 2024, Spurs will also have to play Manchester City away and Newcastle United at home, whilst also facing the challenge of Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion. There's no reason their form can't continue, but we're likely to see whether Spurs are truly title contenders by the end of the year.