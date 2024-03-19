Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson after monitoring his situation for the last two seasons.

The Brazilian has been earmarked as an alternative option to Chelsea's Conor Gallagher ahead of the summer transfer window.

Tottenham have been handed a boost as fellow suitors Juventus are not prioritising a move for Ederson ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur are certain that Ederson would make a telling impact if they succeed in luring the Atalanta star to Hotspur Way as a potential alternative to Chelsea academy graduate Conor Gallagher during the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs have already been making inroads after putting plans in place for the upcoming transfer window, with teenage winger Lucas Bergvall set to join in a £8.5million switch from Djurgardens at the end of the season thanks to beating Barcelona to his signature a matter of days after the winter's February 1 deadline.

But Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is refusing to rest on his laurels as he aims to add to the 11 pieces of silverware he has won during his distinguished club management career, and Ederson is firmly on his radar ahead of his second campaign in the north Londoners' hot-seat.

Spurs Interested in Ederson Amid Drastic Improvements

North Londoners have been tracking central midfielder for two seasons

Tottenham are totally convinced that Ederson is capable of making the grade in the Premier League after tracking his progress over the last two seasons, according to GMS sources, and dramatic improvements in his game have resulted in the Champions League qualification-chasers seriously considering whether to head to the negotiating table in the coming months.

The 24-year-old's ability to regain possession and quickly feed Atalanta's talented attackers has been particularly eye-catching for Postecoglou, while his wide-ranging skillset means he is a well-rounded option who would seamlessly fit into the Greek-Australian tactician's style of play and vision.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ederson has made four or more tackles in eight Serie A fixtures this season

Although Tottenham have remained admirers of Gallagher, they are determined not to meet Chelsea's demands after they were seeking £50million for the England international during the early stages of 2024, and they have doubts over whether the capital club would be open to doing business with their rivals.

Ederson took time to settle in Serie A, but statistics highlight that he has been delivering more eye-catching figures than Gallagher since the campaign got underway, and there is a feeling within the Spurs coaching staff and scouting network that there is scope for further improvements to be made over the upcoming seasons.

Ederson's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Conor Gallagher this season Ederson Conor Gallagher Percentage of dribblers tackled 70.6 48.3 Progressive passes 6.33 5.54 Passes into the final third 5.65 4.17 Tackles won 1.73 1.69 Clearances 1.13 0.58 Goals 0.20 0.08 Statistics correct as of 19/03/2024

Postecoglou Handed Boost Despite Juventus Pursuit

Serie A giants not viewing Ederson as primary target

Although Juventus are also showing interest in Ederson, Tottenham have a significant advantage heading into the summer transfer window as GMS sources understand that the Italian heavyweights are prioritising moves for other targets as they look to return to their dominant spell at the top of Serie A.

Bianconeri head coach Massimiliano Allegri's decision to place other central midfielders higher on their shopping list could play into Spurs' hands and has left the door open for them to make the first move ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

In a further boost for Postecoglou in his pursuit of Ederson, the north Londoners have already built healthy relationships with key figures who will be pivotal in rubber-stamping the deal, making a summer switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a serious possibility heading into the final months of the season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs have been scouting the South American, who counts the likes of Corinthians and Cruzeiro among his former clubs, but warned that it could take a considerable offer to persuade Atalanta into cashing in.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and FBref