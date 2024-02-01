Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are considering whether to head to Chelsea with a late bid for Conor Gallagher.

The west Londoners are open to selling the England international if their demands are met ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has refused to rule out the possibility of Tottenham attempting to engineer a last-gasp deal for Gallagher.

Tottenham Hotspur could still 'try' to strike an eleventh hour deal for Conor Gallagher, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that it will be 'complicated' for boss Ange Postecoglou to lure the Chelsea star to Hotspur Way on Deadline Day.

Spurs have been busy throughout the opening stages of 2024, with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner's £15million loan-to-buy switch being followed by the £26.7million acquisition of Radu Dragusin from Genoa, but the north Londoners are scouring the market for further potential incomings ahead of tonight's 11pm cut-off point.

Postecoglou mulling over late bid for Gallagher

Tottenham are weighing up whether to make a last-gasp bid for Gallagher, according to The Guardian, and Chelsea are still willing to listen to offers despite having little time to source a replacement if a Deadline Day deal is completed.

But the report suggests that Spurs are facing complications in their pursuit as the England international, who has entered the final 17 months of his £50,000-per-week contract at Stamford Bridge, is eager to remain in his current surroundings and battle for Carabao Cup glory when the Blues face Liverpool later this month instead of embarking on a fresh challenge.

Conor Gallagher's statistics this season Appearances 29 Goals 0 Assists 6 Yellow cards 5 Sent off 1 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 1/2/2024

Respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham remain in the race for Gallagher's signature despite being aware of his desire to stay put, and a formal offer being tabled in the closing stages of the winter window cannot be ruled out.

But it is understood that Spurs are unlikely to meet Chelsea's £50million demands, meaning Postecoglou will be relying on Blues co-owner Todd Boehly and former Lilywhites chief Mauricio Pochettino being willing to lower his price tag if he wants to acquire the central midfielder.

Fabrizio Romano - Tottenham pursuit of Gallagher remains complicated

Romano believes Tottenham have a difficult fight on their hands as they look to land Gallagher in an eye-catching deal just a matter of hours before the winter transfer window slams shut.

However, the Italian journalist understands that Postecoglou's interest in the 23-year-old is refusing to go away, meaning a late move to the negotiating table cannot be ruled out after he has already been backed by chairman Daniel Levy since the turn of the year.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"The situation has been quiet around midfielders, in general, during this January transfer window. That's why there was never this domino effect. "I think it remains complicated for Conor Gallagher. I think Tottenham can still try it, but it remains complicated."

Gil linked with Premier League move

Brighton & Hove Albion have entered discussions over a loan move for Bryan Gil, according to the Evening Standard, and they have been boosted in their pursuit as Postecoglou has given the green light for him to leave Tottenham ahead of tonight's deadline.

The report suggests that the Seagulls are pushing for an initial temporary deal after seeing the Spanish winger, who has only been handed 217 minutes of action this season and was an unused substitute for Wednesday's win over Brentford, fall further down the pecking order thanks to Werner's arrival in north London.

Although Tottenham paid £21.6million and allowed Erik Lamela to head in the opposite direction when they acquired Gil from Sevilla in July 2021, he has struggled to make a telling impact in a Spurs shirt and spent lengthy spells out on loan in a bid to build his experience and game time.