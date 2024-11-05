Tottenham Hotspur are on course to trigger a 12-month extension written into Heung-min Son's contract instead of offering a lucrative new deal as Hotspur Way decision-makers are determined to remain cautious instead of putting further strain on the wage bill, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was able to splash the cash during the summer transfer window, with Dominic Solanke becoming the north Londoners' club-record signing thanks to completing a £65million switch from Premier League rivals Bournemouth, but chairman Daniel Levy is desperate to ensure spending does not spiral out of control.

Son has been on Tottenham's books since sealing a £22million move from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in August 2015, and his current employers remain determined to keep him on board even though they want to avoid offering a significant pay rise at this stage of his career.

Captain Son Poised to Bag Contract Extension

North Londoners seriously considered negotiating long-term deal

Tottenham are leaning towards taking advantage of the opportunity to activate a one-year extension written into Son's contract instead of attempting to tie him down to a fresh agreement, according to GMS sources, as it has been decided by members of the hierarchy that it makes more financial sense to go in that direction.

Although the South Korea international is preparing to enter the final six months of his £190,000-per-week deal at the turn of the year, Spurs are able to end fears of him walking away as a free agent at the end of the season thanks to inserting an option to keep him on board for a further 12 months when they initially negotiated the terms.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham have seriously considered rewarding Son with a longer contract but, in a significant U-turn, there is a feeling behind the scenes that it would be ideal to avoid entering negotiations of that kind as they aim to remain careful about how they spend their cash on wages.

Heung-min Son's season-by-season statistics in the Premier League Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 7 3 3 0 0 2023/24 35 17 10 1 0 2022/23 36 10 6 2 0 2021/22 35 23 7 2 0 2020/21 37 17 10 0 0 2019/20 30 11 10 0 2 2018/19 31 12 6 2 1 2017/18 37 12 6 0 0 2016/17 34 14 6 2 0 2015/16 28 4 1 0 0 Statistics correct as of 05/11/2024

The 34-year-old captain has been limited to just 675 minutes of action in all competitions this season, having been forced to contend with hamstring and thigh problems, and his recent injuries resulted in being substituted before the hour mark during the win over Aston Villa last weekend as Postecoglou did not want to risk another setback.

Son's issues have also helped to convince Tottenham's hierarchy that they should not commit to handing him more substantial terms at this stage, GMS sources have learned, but he is poised to remain in his current surroundings beyond the end of the season due to an eagerness to trigger a 12-month extension.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Heung-min Son has registered 17 key passes and 12 shots over the course of seven Premier League appearances this season

Spurs Open to Son Staying Beyond Next Term

Capital club refusing to rule out eventually offering fresh terms

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham are refusing to rule out the possibility of eventually handing Son a fresh contract which will keep him on the capital club's beyond the 12-month extension if he performs well during the remainder of the campaign and is able to avoid returning to the treatment table.

The dangerous winger has become a fan favourite over the course of his time with the north Londoners and admitted that he is solely focused on his current employers despite holding no talks over his future when questioned about whether he was on course to put pen-to-paper in September.

Tottenham have always hoped that Son will see out his top level career with them, GMS sources understand, and their stance has not changed despite being on course to opt against handing him a long-term contract which would ensure he stays on their books for a number of years.

Postecoglou has been looking to ease the former Hamburg talisman back into the fray after recovering from injuries, and GMS sources recently revealed that has resulted in the Greek-Australian tactician being left with a dilemma due to Richarlison and Timo Werner having problems ahead of a Europa League clash with Galatasaray on Thursday.

