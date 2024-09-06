Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Bergvall has set his sights on using the remainder of September as a launchpad for his burgeoning Hotspur Way career as he is determined to work his way into the forefront of boss Ange Postecoglou's plans, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Spurs were busy during the summer transfer window, with Dominic Solanke being the most expensive recruit thanks to tempting Bournemouth into accepting an offer worth up to £65million last month, the teenager officially agreed to complete a switch to the north Londoners in February.

Bergvall went on to finish the 2023/24 campaign at Djurgardens, racking up 11 goal contributions over the course of 19 appearances, and he is desperate to make an impact in his new surroundings after making the decision to head to the Premier League for the first time.

Bergvall Earmarked to Make First Spurs Start

Sweden international on course to be in Carabao Cup line-up

Bergvall is looking to burst onto the scene after the international break, according to GMS sources, and the Carabao Cup third round tie against Championship outfit Coventry City has been earmarked as an opportunity to make his first Tottenham start after being given opportunities to come on as a substitute during the early stages of the season.

The 18-year-old has been handed 31 minutes of action in a Spurs shirt - having come off the bench during the closing stages of the Premier League clashes with Leicester City, Everton and Newcastle United - but he is poised to be handed further chances to impress by Postecoglou in the coming weeks.

GMS sources have been informed that there will also be scope for Bergvall to play a key role when Tottenham get their Europa League campaign underway with a home encounter against Qarabag on September 26, thanks to plans being in place to rest the likes of fellow attacking midfielder James Maddison.

Lucas Bergvall's statistical averages per 90 minutes during his domestic career compared to James Maddison Lucas Bergvall James Maddison Passes into the final third 7.50 4.55 Shots 2.50 2.75 Key passes 2.50 2.54 Shots on target 0.91 0.88 Goals 0.23 0.29 Assists 0.11 0.25 Statistics correct as of 06/09/2024

The Sweden international, who was involved in his country's Nations League win over Azerbaijan earlier this week, is eager to be involved more frequently following his decision to snub the chance to join La Liga heavyweights Barcelona and make the switch to Spurs in an £8.5million deal a matter of days after the winter window closed earlier this year.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GMS that Tottenham are confident that Bergvall is ready to make an impact in the Premier League after impressing with his performances and application since arriving from Djurgardens, while key figures behind the scenes are adamant that he will prove to be a shrewd investment.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lucas Bergvall became the 20th youngest player to make his Premier League debut for Tottenham Hotspur when he came off the bench at the age of 18 years, six months and 17 days against Leicester City on the opening day of the season

Bergvall Expected to Cause Selection Issues

Postecoglou in line for headache as attacking midfielder impresses

GMS sources have been told that there was always an intention to integrate Bergvall into the side slowly, but there is an expectation for him to give Postecoglou a selection headache when he secures more regular game time because he has huge potential to make a name for himself at Tottenham.

Plans were put in place to ensure that the former Brommapojkarna playmaker would adjust to the rigours of the Premier League little by little, instead of being thrown in at the deep end, and the remainder of the month is being viewed as a period in which he could stake a claim for more time on the pitch thanks to cup ties being on the horizon.

Postecoglou has very high hopes for Bergvall after being impressed with his ability and the way in which he has carried himself, GMS sources have learned, but the Greek-Australian was still eager to remain cautious over how and when to use him during the early stages of the campaign.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt