Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Monaco right-back Vanderson as they search for a replacement for Emerson Royal, who is expected to leave in the summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Pedro Porro is Ange Postecoglou's main option at right-back as it stands, but with Emerson potentially heading through the exit door, Spurs will need to source a replacement. The Brazilian defender is hoping to secure a move to Serie A outfit AC Milan, with Tottenham eyeing Vanderson.

It could be an expensive deal for the north London club, especially when you consider there's no guarantee Vanderson would be a starter. Porro enjoyed an impressive 2023/2024 campaign for Spurs, so Vanderson could struggle to establish himself as a starter.

Tottenham Eyeing Vanderson This Summer

He could replace Emerson Royal

Italian reporter Romano has confirmed that Monaco right-back Vanderson is an option for Tottenham this summer, but the Brazilian star could cost in the region of £34m...

"Tottenham are showing interest in AS Monaco right back Vanderson, one of the options only if Emerson Royal leaves the club. Not an easy one as Monaco want more than €40m fee, but Spurs appreciate him. Emerson, expected to leave #THFC with AC Milan being his priority."

Emerson Royal v Vanderson - 2023/2024 Stats Emerson Vanderson Matches 11 (11) 20 Minutes 1155 1649 Goals 1 3 Assists 0 1 Tackles Per Game 1.6 3 Match Rating 6.51 7.01 Statistics correct as of 17/06/2024

GIVEMESPORT sources also confirmed earlier this month that Vanderson was a target for the north London outfit, with the 22-year-old expected to come in as a backup to Porro if he were to sign on the dotted line. AC Milan are pushing to secure the signature of Emerson, who could be on his way to Italy for a fee of around £20m.

Although Vanderson might not be overly pleased with arriving and playing second fiddle to Porro, Postecoglou will want top-level players all throughout his squad, not just in the starting XI. Spurs are competing in Europe next season, so they will need to add to their squad depth.

Postecoglou Could Sanction Further Tottenham Sales

Bryan Gil and Alejo Veliz may depart

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that Bryan Gil and Alejo Veliz may depart in the summer transfer window. Gil could leave on a permanent deal, while Veliz will return from Sevilla and may be sent out on loan once again.

As important as it is for Postecoglou to ensure he has plenty of depth throughout his squad, the Australian tactician will only want to keep players around that he believes can add quality. Gil didn't feature an awful lot for Spurs in the 2023/2024 campaign, but when he did play he failed to impress.

