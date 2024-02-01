Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have been boosted in their pursuit of Djurgardens midfielder Lucas Bergvall as Barcelona are not looking to complete a Deadline Day deal.

Spurs showed the teenager around Hotspur Way earlier this week as they sensed an opportunity to hijack his move to La Liga.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth understands that Tottenham are keen to sign Bergvall ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

Tottenham Hotspur are 'very interested' in Lucas Bergvall, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that a move to Hotspur Way is 'one to watch' despite the Djurgardens star also being in discussions over a switch to Barcelona.

Spurs have been busy during the winter window, with Radu Dragusin's £26.7million switch from Serie A side Genoa coming after the loan acquisition of Timo Werner - whose deal includes a £15million option to join from RB Leipzig on a permanent basis at the end of the season - but Postecogolou is still scouring the market for potential additions ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.

Spurs aiming to take advantage of Barcelona decision over Bergvall

Tottenham have been boosted in their pursuit of Bergvall as Barcelona have ruled out making any Deadline Day signings, according to the Evening Standard, and he could head to north London if they are willing to put £17million on the table.

The report suggests that the 17-year-old central midfielder, who has found the back of the net three times in 29 appearances for Djurgardens, was shown around Hotspur Way on Monday after Spurs sensed an opportunity to hijack Barcelona's bid.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham have 'declared their interest' in Bergvall and Postecoglou will be planning to offer a pathway into the first-team via the academy instead of handing him senior game time immediately.

Related Jacob Ramsey is a 'player of interest' to Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, but a January move could be difficult.

Video footage has shown that the one-cap Sweden international and his family met the Barcelona board earlier this week, which involved having lunch with sporting director Deco as the reigning La Liga champions looked to up the ante in their pursuit.

Newcastle United tabled an offer for Bergvall earlier this month, amid additional interest from Serie A heavyweights Inter Milan and Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, but a move to St James' Park failed to come to fruition.

Dharmesh Sheth - Postecoglou making move for Bergvall is one to watch

Sheth understands that Tottenham are keen to win the race for Bergvall, and Postecoglou is retaining his interest while Barcelona have been unable to wrap up a deal for the Djurgardens starlet.

The Sky Sports reporter is aware that the teenager, who has been described as 'captivating', has remained on the north Londoners' radar while there has been ongoing uncertainty over where he will be plying his trade for the remainder of the season.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"In terms of incomings, they are probably done. Lucas Bergvall is a young player from Sweden, at Djurgardens, that they are very, very interested in. "He has been having meetings with Barcelona, and the direction of travel at the moment seems to be that he could be Barca-bound. But until that's done, Tottenham will retain that interest in him. That may be one to watch there."

Tottenham mulling over late Gallagher move

Tottenham are considering whether to make an eleventh hour bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to The Guardian, and his current employers are willing to listen to offers despite having little time to source a replacement if a Deadline Day deal is completed.

But the report suggests that Spurs are facing complications in their pursuit as the England international, who entered the final 18 months of his £50,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, is eager to remain at Stamford Bridge and battle for Carabao Cup glory when the Blues face Liverpool in the final later this month instead of embarking on a fresh challenge.

Conor Gallagher's statistics this season Appearances 29 Goals 0 Assists 6 Yellow cards 5 Sent off 1 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 1/2/2024

Respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham remain in the race for Gallagher's signature despite being aware of his desire to stay put, and a formal offer being tabled in the closing stages of the winter window cannot be ruled out.

However, it is understood that Spurs are unlikely to meet Chelsea's £50million demands, meaning Postecoglou will be relying on Blues co-owner Todd Boehly and former Lilywhites chief Mauricio Pochettino being willing to lower his price tag if he wants to acquire the central midfielder.