Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on landing Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace after boss Ange Postecoglou has drawn up a shortlist of targets ahead of being able to welcome reinforcements to Hotspur Way in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs are already looking to land the England international duo despite bolstering their squad a matter of weeks ago, with Mathys Tel joining on an initial loan deal which includes a £45million option to buy when Bayern Munich sanctioned the move in the final hours of the winter transfer window.

Postecoglou also completed the mid-season acquisitions of Antonin Kinsky and Kevin Danso, whose temporary switch from Lens will become permanent for £20.9million at the end of the campaign, but he is working closely with technical director Johan Lange to put plans for another recruitment drive in place.

Spurs Looking to Win Chase for Guehi and Eze

Postecoglou aiming to bolster squad when transfer window reopens

Tottenham are plotting to raid domestic counterparts Crystal Palace when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer, according to GMS sources, with their interest in central defender Guehi refusing to go away despite missing out on securing his services a matter of weeks ago.

Although Spurs were forced to return to the drawing board when the Eagles rejected a £70million bid earlier this month, which resulted in Postecoglou turning his attentions towards beating Wolverhampton Wanderers to the acquisition of Danso, they are looking to try their luck with a fresh approach ahead of next season.

Guehi is not the only key man at Crystal Palace that Tottenham are eager to sign as GMS sources have been informed that they are determined to find out whether it will be possible to win the race for Eze if they head to the negotiating table with an offer which falls short of the release clause written into his contract.

The north Londoners and other admirers are already aware that they will be able to take advantage of the opportunity to leave the 26-year-old attacking midfielder's current employers helpless if they trigger the £68million buyout option, which is due to reactivate in the summer, but they are eager to discover whether the Eagles would entertain a less lucrative proposal.

Tottenham are on course to have such advances snubbed by Crystal Palace as Eze remains a key component of chief Oliver Glasner's plans, GMS sources have learned, but they are adamant that he is an ambitious target who is capable of making Postecoglou's side more of a threat in the final third of the pitch as they go in search of a fresh attacking presence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eberechi Eze made three key passes and grabbed an assist in Crystal Palace's midweek win over Aston Villa

North Londoners Likely to Sound Out Targets

Capital club keen to discover whether duo interested in move

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham are likely to attempt to get a gauge of whether Guehi and Eze would be interested in making the switch across the capital before determining whether to test Crystal Palace's resolve with bids for the pair when the summer transfer window comes around.

The duo, who are on contracts worth a combined total of £150,000-per-week at Selhurst Park, have been gaining admiration from elsewhere and Spurs are keen to avoid a situation where they are snubbed in favour of heading in an alternative direction as they aim to improve their squad after finding themselves adrift in the race for a European qualification berth.

Tottenham have acknowledged that it will be difficult to recruit Guehi as he did not fancy making the mid-season switch when the initial offer was made due to being confident that there will be further options to consider in the summer, GMS sources understand, but they intend to enter fresh negotiations for him and Eze early in the summer.

Related Exclusive: Tottenham Increasingly Likely to Sell 'Ridiculous' £100k-a-Week Star Tottenham Hotspur have started showing a willingness to offload Yves Bissouma ahead of next season

They are not the only Crystal Palace men on Postecoglou's radar as, despite facing stiff competition from the likes of Manchester City, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Bayern Munich and Juventus, GMS sources recently revealed that Spurs have joined the race for Adam Wharton's signature.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 28/02/2025

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox