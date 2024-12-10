Tottenham Hotspur are threatening to raid Premier League rivals Bournemouth in the fast-approaching January transfer window as they have set their sights on luring Illia Zabarnyi to Hotspur Way despite facing stiff competition for an agreement, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has retained the hierarchy's backing in the aftermath of throwing away a two-goal lead in a 4-3 defeat to Chelsea last weekend, resulting in the Greek-Australian tactician being keen to bolster his squad when the opportunity arises at the turn of the year.

Dominic Solanke became Tottenham's club-record signing when he completed a £65million switch from Bournemouth in August, and the striker could be joined by one of his former teammates as technical director Johan Lange is poised to return to the Vitality Stadium for fresh negotiations as he prepares to play a key role in the north Londoners' recruitment drive.

Spurs Aiming to Beat Rivals to Zabarnyi Deal

Bournemouth fearful of centre-back being lured away next month

Tottenham are interested in beating Chelsea and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in the race to land Zabarnyi, according to GMS sources, and Bournemouth are becoming aware that they are facing a significant battle to fend off suitors during the winter transfer window.

Although head coach Andoni Iraola is desperate to keep the central defender on the south coast, having made himself one of the first names on the team sheet since sealing a £24million move from Dynamo Kyiv in January 2023, Spurs are among a cluster of top flight counterparts keen to acquire his services.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham will have to pay upwards of £50million to tempt Bournemouth into sanctioning Zabarnyi's departure midway through the campaign, and Postecoglou has pinpointed him as an option who would fit perfectly into the north Londoners' plans despite having a hefty price tag to contend with.

The Cherries are preparing to hold firm on their valuation ahead of potential bids coming their way as the Ukraine international still has more than four-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £50,000-per-week, meaning they are under no pressure to cash in.

Although Bournemouth teammate Milos Kerkez has been gaining plenty of attention from scouts, GMS sources have learned that key decision-makers at the Vitality Stadium are starting to become increasingly concerned that Zabarnyi could be the subject of a big-money offer they have to consider next month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Illia Zabarnyi made six tackles and as many clearances as Bournemouth came from behind to beat Ipswich Town last weekend

Postecoglou Facing Chelsea in Zabarnyi Hunt

West Londoners toying with idea of fast-tracking recruitment plans

GMS sources have been told that Chelsea are on course to be Tottenham's biggest challengers for Zabarnyi's signature as being involved in an unexpected title push has resulted in the west Londoners seriously considering fast-tracking their plans to welcome a new central defender to Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old, who has been described as 'unbelievable' by Bournemouth teammate Philip Billing, has been looked at by the Blues over the last couple of months and they are entertaining the possibility of pouncing in January despite initially being willing to wait until the summer transfer window to lodge a proposal.

Manchester City are weighing up several options and Zabarnyi is a name that has been mentioned as a potential recruit if they choose to dive into the market for fresh competition at the heart of the backline instead of a left-back, GMS sources understand, while Paris Saint-Germain mulled over striking a deal earlier this year.

Tottenham are at risk of being dragged into a bidding war, but it is not the only defensive change that Postecoglou could make to his squad next month as GMS sources recently revealed that Djed Spence's lack of game time has put interested parties on red alert as they aim to discover whether he is available.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 10/12/2024