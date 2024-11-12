Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Andy Diouf and have refused to rule out the possibility of attempting to lure the Lens star to Hotspur Way at the end of the season despite the prospect of facing competition from Premier League rivals West Ham United and Crystal Palace, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Spurs showed ambition during the summer transfer window, with Dominic Solanke becoming the north Londoners' club-record signing thanks to completing a £65million switch from Bournemouth, Ange Postecoglou's side suffered a setback ahead of the international break as they were consigned to a 2-1 defeat by Ipswich Town last weekend.

The Greek-Australian tactician, who spent more than £120million on reinforcements before the August deadline, is working with technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy to identify potential recruits as he goes in search of ending Tottenham's lengthy wait to add to the trophy cabinet.

Postecoglou Facing Tough Task to Sign Diouf

West Ham and Crystal Palace alongside Spurs in showing interest

Diouf has worked his way onto Tottenham, West Ham and Crystal Palace's radar after enjoying a promising start to the season, according to GMS sources, resulting in there being a possibility of Postecoglou entering a bidding war with two London rivals if he decides to up the ante in his pursuit.

Although Lens are in a strong negotiating position thanks to the central midfielder still having more than three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket close to £15,000-per-week at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Spurs have joined the Hammers and Eagles in threatening to make a move in the coming months.

GMS sources have been informed that scouts from across Europe have been monitoring Diouf's progress as they put transfer plans in place for the winter window and next summer, but Tottenham have been keeping a particularly close eye on his performances as they consider attempting to beat West Ham and Crystal Palace to his signature.

Spurs scouts were in attendance for Lens' Conference League clash with Panathinaikos in August as they aimed to run the rule over the Frenchman, who has been on his current employers' books since rubber-stamping a £13million move from Swiss side Basel in the summer of 2023.

Diouf has made 10 starts in Ligue 1 this season, chalking up two goal contributions along the way, and GMS sources have learned that Tottenham have left fellow suitors West Ham and Crystal Palace concerned that they are considering offering their target a route into the Premier League for the first time in his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andy Diouf has boasted an average pass accuracy ratio of 77 per cent per Ligue 1 outing this season

Premier League Switch a Possibility for Diouf

Midfielder has been developing game during spell at Lens

GMS sources have been told that a move to the Premier League could be on the cards if Diouf continues developing in a similar vein to the last 12 months, meaning Tottenham, West Ham and Crystal Palace are among the potential landing spots in the event of him deciding to embark on a fresh challenge.

Although all three London clubs bolstered their options in the middle of the park during the summer, with Spurs forking out £30million for Archie Gray after already agreeing a deal for Lucas Bergvall, the 21-year-old has worked his way onto their respective shortlists as the winter transfer window edges closer.

Tottenham, West Ham and Crystal Palace are contemplating testing Lens' resolve as they have joined a host of clubs in setting their sights on raiding Ligue 1 due to there being good value in the market, GMS sources understand, and Diouf's growth since the start of last season has caught the eye after he was described as 'incredible' by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Spurs are toying with the idea of attempting to beat the Hammers and Eagles to the former Rennes man's signature after GMS sources recently revealed that the north Londoners will find it difficult to sign Manchester City winger Jack Grealish due to his lofty wages and desire to remain at the Etihad Stadium.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 12/11/2024