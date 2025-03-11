Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is on course to be handed the opportunity to complete the signing of Kingsley Coman at the same time as tying up a permanent deal for Mathys Tel when discussions are held with Bayern Munich in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having developed a fruitful relationship with the Bundesliga table-toppers after sanctioning Harry Kane's £100million move to the Allianz Arena in August 2023 and allowing Eric Dier to follow in his footsteps to Bavaria, Spurs took advantage when the winter transfer window was open for business.

The north Londoners eventually managed to acquire Tel on an initial loan deal which includes a £45million option to buy, bolstering Postecoglou's attacking options for the remainder of the campaign, and Tottenham are poised to also have Coman pushed in their direction by Bayern Munich.

Spurs On Course for Chance to Recruit Coman

France international will be discussed as possible acquisition

Tottenham are set to be offered the chance to land Coman when they hold end-of-season talks with Bayern Munich over the permanent acquisition of Tel, according to GMS sources, as the German heavyweights are keen to allow him to embark on a fresh challenge ahead of next term.

The 28-year-old wide forward has been unable to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet since Vincent Kompany was installed as his current employers' head coach last summer, leading to there being a willingness to listen to offers as low as £30million when suitors can pounce in the summer.

Although GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham have not made a final decision on whether they would be eager to hand Coman an exit route when he is pushed in their direction, the north Londoners are being alerted to his availability after remaining an attacking threat for Bayern Munich.

Meeting the France international's wage demands could be a significant stumbling block for Spurs as he pockets in the region of £275,000-per-week, but he may come to terms with the fact that he needs to lower his pay package in order to rediscover his best form after it has become clear that he will be put up for sale.

Tottenham are in the market for further attacking reinforcements regardless of whether Tel remains in the capital, GMS sources have learned, and Coman has been pinpointed by Bayern Munich as an asset they could cash in on as they need to recoup funds to enable them to reshape their squad in preparation for the 2025/26 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kingsley Coman has been averaging a goal every 260 minutes in the Bundesliga this season

Postecoglou Wanting to Sign Tel Permanently

North Londoners has seamlessly adjusted to life in new surroundings

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham want to take advantage of the option to buy Tel at the end of the loan agreement as there is confidence behind the scenes that there is still bags of potential to unlock after he has seamlessly adjusted to life in England, increasing the possibility of him being prepared to extend his stay in north London.

But Spurs will still contemplate recruiting Coman, who has been described as 'unbelievable', as Postecoglou is determined to bring in further strength in depth after seeing his side fall adrift of the European qualification spots when he was forced to contend with an injury crisis earlier in the campaign.

Tel is being viewed by members of Tottenham's coaching staff and hierarchy as an attractive option on the left flank at a time when there is growing uncertainty over captain Heung-min Son's future, GMS sources understand, and they are eager to secure more fresh faces to ensure there is stiff competition for starting berths.

Although Spurs could raid Bayern Munich in the coming months, GMS sources recently revealed that Harry Kane is not poised to return to north London in the summer as he is expected to stay in his current surroundings despite being open to heading back to the Premier League before the end of his career.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 11/03/2025

