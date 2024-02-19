Highlights Tottenham Hotspur would be open to forking out £35million for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the summer.

Spurs are preparing to up the ante in their pursuit if the England international has not agreed a new contract at Stamford Bridge by the end of the season.

Transfer insider Dean Jones understands that Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou remains interested in Gallagher after mulling over whether to make a bid last month.

Tottenham Hotspur 'would be willing' to pay up to £35million for Conor Gallagher in the summer, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why boss Ange Postecoglou was unable to lure the Chelsea star to Hotspur Way during the winter window.

Spurs have already been planning ahead for the 2024/25 campaign and Swedish teenager Lucas Bergvall is set to join after a £8.5million deal was negotiated with Djurgardens earlier this month, but chairman Daniel Levy is willing to spend more cash to draft in further reinforcements in the coming months.

Although Tottenham were busy during the early stages of 2024 as Radu Dragusin arrived in a £26.7million switch from Genoa and Timo Werner sealed an initial loan move from RB Leipzig, which includes a £15million option to buy, Postecoglou will be keen to take advantage of another opportunity to strengthen his squad when the transfer window reopens for business.

Spurs aiming to profit from Gallagher's contract uncertainty at Chelsea

Tottenham are preparing to make a move for Gallagher if he has not agreed a new Chelsea contract by the end of the season, according to the Telegraph, and there is confidence that he could be available for a cut-price fee thanks to entering the final stages of his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

The report suggests that the central midfielder's value is decreasing due to being set to move into the final 12 months of his £50,000-per-week terms in the summer, and there has not been significant progress during initial discussions over a fresh agreement after the likes of Everton, West Ham United, Fulham, Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United have previously been encouraged to head to the negotiating table.

Former Tottenham chief Mauricio Pochettino described Gallagher as 'priceless' after he grabbed two goals in Chelsea's win over Crystal Palace last week, but he also contributes defensively, and statistics highlight that he could be an upgrade on Pape Matar Sarr as Postecoglou looks to make his side more difficult for opponents to break down.

Conor Gallagher's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Pape Matar Sarr in the Premier League this season Conor Gallagher Pape Matar Sarr Pass completion percentage 88.6 87.4 Tackles 2.70 1.54 Blocks 1.67 0.94 Interceptions 1.44 1.01 Passes blocked 1.31 0.67 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 19/2/2024

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham could reignite their interest in Gallagher in the coming months as Postecoglou is a firm admirer, and the north Londoners have been boosted in their pursuit as Chelsea would consider offers as they bid to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Spurs were unwilling to meet their London rivals' £50million demands for the England international during the final hours of the winter transfer window, resulting in him remaining at Stamford Bridge despite Blues co-owner Todd Boehly being open to sanctioning his mid-season exit.

Although Tottenham considered testing Chelsea's resolve with a lucrative offer ahead of the February 1 deadline, it became clear that it would be difficult to get a deal over the line due to Gallagher being desperate to remain with his boyhood club after coming through their ranks.

Dean Jones - Tottenham remain interested in Gallagher ahead of summer window

Jones believes that Tottenham would be willing to strike a £35million deal for Gallagher when the transfer window reopens, and Postecoglou is aware that Chelsea will have to lower their financial demands as the 24-year-old's precarious contract situation means that suitors will not entertain forking out £50million.

The respected journalist understands that the north Londoners stopped short of heading to the negotiating table during the early stages of 2024 due to the price tag placed on the former Crystal Palace loanee, but they remain interested and are mulling over when would be the best time to launch a formal offer.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"His value is dropping. You could say his realistic value in the market is around £30million or £35million at the moment, and I think Tottenham would be willing to pay that. "They weren't willing to go up to £50million in January. That's why nothing ever came about, and I think that will remain the case. "It's an interesting one, but Tottenham definitely do hold a level of interest. They are just being a bit tentative at the moment about when they actually make their move."

Postecoglou looking to beat rivals to landing Garner

Gallagher is not the only central midfielder on Tottenham's radar as the north Londoners are also plotting a move for Everton's James Garner, according to TEAMtalk, with his versatility being a key attraction for Postecoglou as he puts plans in place for his second campaign at the helm.

The report suggests that the 22-year-old has worked his way onto the radar of several Premier League clubs due to putting in a number of impressive performances since heading to Goodison Park in a £15million switch from Manchester United in September 2022, and Newcastle United are among Spurs' biggest competitors for his signature.

Although Everton are in a strong negotiating position thanks to Garner still having more than two years remaining on his £30,000-per-week contract, they have found themselves in a relegation dogfight and dropping into the Championship would make his admirers more optimistic of securing his services.

Reputable journalist Paul Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that the 18-cap England under-21 international is an 'unsung hero' on Merseyside, having played a pivotal role as Sean Dyche's Toffees have picked up positive results, meaning that reaching an agreement could be troublesome for Postecoglou and Levy.

Garner has failed to miss a single minute of Premier League action since December, emphasising that he is at the forefront of Everton's plans, but his eye-catching displays will result in his current employers being fearful of receiving bids during the summer.