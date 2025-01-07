Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has secured a significant boost in the race to sign Randal Kolo Muani as the Paris Saint-Germain star has given indications that he is prepared to complete a loan switch to Hotspur Way this month, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs have strengthened their options in the goalkeeping department ahead of facing Liverpool in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday, with Antonin Kinsky completing a £12.5million move from Slavia Prague, but plans have been put in place to make further adjustments to the squad during the winter window.

Postecoglou is working closely with technical director Johan Lange to get deals over the line as, despite making Dominic Solanke the most expensive acquisition in Tottenham's history thanks to sealing a £65million transfer from Bournemouth, the north Londoners have found themselves playing catch-up in the battle for a European qualification spot.

Kolo Muani Open to Mid-Season Spurs Switch

North Londoners willing to include option to sign striker permanently

Tottenham have discovered that Kolo Muani is interested in completing a loan move to north London after initial conversations have been held, according to GMS sources, and Postecoglou is putting pressure on recruitment staff to act quickly as Tuesday is being seen as a key day as admirers look to tempt him away from PSG.

The striker has worked his way onto Spurs' radar after he struggled to secure regular game time in the first half of the campaign despite the reigning Ligue 1 champions agreeing a deal worth in the region of £77million when they lured him to the Parc des Princes from Eintracht Frankfurt in September 2023.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham have a significant advantage over Juventus in the race for Kolo Muani's signature as they are open to negotiating terms which would include an option to make the move permanent when their Serie A counterparts are only willing to acquire his services on a short-term basis at this stage.

Although PSG are in a strong negotiating position in the aftermath of winning the Trophee des Champions last weekend, thanks to the France international still having three-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket more than £200,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, he has fallen down the pecking order.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is aware that landing Kolo Muani would show that Postecoglou has maintained his full support and emphasise there is a willingness to improve the squad, GMS sources have learned, while there is a serious possibility of a mid-season move to the capital coming to fruition.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Randal Kolo Muani registered three shots and won two aerial duels when he came off the bench for his latest Ligue 1 outing as Paris Saint-Germain settled for a goalless draw against Auxerre last month

Juventus Serious Competitors for Kolo Muani

Serie A heavyweights want to land Frenchman on temporary deal

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham are viewing Juventus as serious competition for Kolo Muani as they strive to convince him to embark on a fresh challenge within the next 24 hours, while Manchester United are also firm admirers as boss Ruben Amorim aims to bolster the side left by predecessor Erik ten Hag.

The 26-year-old's representatives and PSG have been made aware of the admiration coming from Spurs, along with the Allianz Stadium and Old Trafford, after they sniffed an opportunity to pounce thanks to being forced to contend with restricted game time under head coach Luis Enrique.

Juventus are very keen to sign Kolo Muani on loan due to doubts over Dusan Vlahovic's future and Arkadiusz Milik being sidelined through injury, GMS sources understand, and Tottenham are concerned that their target could be lured to Serie A after Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee appears to be out of reach for the Bianconeri.

GMS sources recently revealed that reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are also entertaining the possibility of entering the market for the former Nantes marksman, which would complicate matters even further for Spurs chief Postecoglou as he goes in search of additional firepower.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 07/01/2025