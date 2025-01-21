Tottenham Hotspur are making inroads as they attempt to discover how they can beat Manchester United to the signing of Patrick Dorgu after the Lecce star has been pinpointed as a leading Hotspur Way target as the winter transfer deadline edges closer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou already completed the £12.5million acquisition of Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague this month, while Yang Min-Hyeok has arrived after spending the remainder of the K-League season with Gangwon, but he is planning to gazump Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim as they go in search of defensive reinforcements.

Dominic Solanke became the most expensive arrival in Tottenham's history when he sealed a £65million switch from Bournemouth during the summer, but technical director Johan Lange is playing a key role in a fresh recruitment drive after seeing the north Londoners slip to within eight points of the Premier League's relegation zone.

Spurs Eager to Win Race for Dorgu's Signature

North Londoners attempting to discover how they can win race

Tottenham have been working on a deal to sign Dorgu, according to GMS sources, with influential figures behind the scenes attempting to figure out how they can overcome Manchester United in the battle to secure his services ahead of the fast-approaching February 3 transfer deadline.

Postecoglou has had limited options on the left-hand side of Spurs' backline since Destiny Udogie sustained a hamstring injury during a 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers last month, leading to an expectation that he will be out of action for eight weeks, and the lay-off has heightened the need to dive into the market.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham remain interested in winning the race for Dorgu's signature even though Manchester United have upped the ante in their pursuit, and the capital club could profit from the modest budget Portuguese tactician Amorim has to play with at Old Trafford.

Although Lecce rewarded the Denmark international with an improved contract which allows him to pocket in excess of £10,000-per-week a matter of months ago, that has not stopped Spurs and the Red Devils being among the sides monitoring his situation ahead of potentially pouncing midway through the campaign.

Tottenham and Manchester United have been handed a significant boost in their respective pursuits as GMS sources recently revealed that Dorgu has a verbal pact to leave Lecce this month if a big club comes calling and lodges a suitable offer after he has been valued in the region of £34million.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Patrick Dorgu completed 75 per cent of his passes and won two ground duels during Lecce's 4-1 defeat to Cagliari last weekend

Dorgu Gaining Additional Interest from Napoli

Serie A leaders increasingly optimistic in battle for 20-year-old

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are not the only side Tottenham are competing with as they aim to get a deal for Dorgu over the line as Serie A table-toppers Napoli are growing in optimism that they can reach an agreement with domestic counterparts Lecce.

The title-chasers have plenty of cash to spend after recouping £59million thanks to selling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain last week, which is in danger of complicating matters as Spurs aim to fight off competition from Old Trafford and the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for the 20-year-old.

Manchester United still need to figure out how they can finance a move for top target Dorgu, giving Tottenham renewed hope, but GMS sources understand he is firmly on Red Devils chief Amorim's radar after being attracted by his availability ahead of the transfer window slamming shut and viewed as the right profile in their search for a left wing-back.

