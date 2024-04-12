Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have identified Santiago Gimenez as their first-choice striker target this summer.

The Feyenoord attacker has been in brilliant form this season, scoring 24 goals.

Former Spurs star Rafael van der Vaart has raised potential doubts over Gimenez's ability.

Tottenham Hotspur are in the market for a new striker this summer, and are being linked with a move for Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez. They have already been credited with an interest in Genoa's Albert Gudmundsson, but it appears Gimenez is their 'priority' heading into the transfer window.

The Mexican is top of Spurs' list, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. The north London club have reportedly been in 'contacts' with Feyenoord for a number of weeks, and Gudmundsson has emerged as a clear second-choice option.

He is Tottenham's First Choice Striker

It looks like a deal could well be on the cards this summer

Galetti posted on X: "Tottenham are looking for a new ST to strengthen the attack. Santiago Gimenez appears to be the priority: contacts with Feyenoord are going on for weeks. (Albert) Gudmundsson - strongly followed by Inter - remains a concrete option in case of no agreement with (Gimenez).

It is unclear what the potential fee would be for Gimenez, described as being "out of this world" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig on X, but a deal must be on the cards if the clubs have been in contact with each other for a matter of weeks. There may be a compromise that needs to be found, and you can be sure that Daniel Levy will be playing hardball in any negotiations between the two clubs.

How Gimenez is comparing to Kulusevski and Son in 2023-24 Gimenez Kulusevski Son Appearances 38 32 29 Goals 24 6 15 Assists 6 3 9 Minutes played 3,037 2,491 2,371

Van der Vaart has Doubts Over Gimenez

Former Tottenham striker Rafael Van der Vaart has admitted he has 'a lot of doubts' about the Feyenoord striker, and that the Dutch club should 'get rid of him immediately' if they receive an offer of €20-25m (£17.1m-£21.4m).

“We have already discussed that Feyenoord will lose many players. Many players who are in the spotlight,” Van der Vaart told Studio Voetbal. “I have a lot of doubts (about Gimenez). I once said that he took away my doubts when he was really good. But even after this goal (vs Heracles) I didn’t think he played very well. If someone offers 20 or 25 million euros, then you really have to get rid of him. If someone wants to pay a lot of money for him, do it (the deal) immediately.”

A brutal assessment from Van der Vaart, one which contrasts the form the striker has shown this season. With 24 goals in 38 games, he sounds like an exciting talent. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to make the step to the Premier League but there is every chance he can.

Tottenham have had contrasting fortunes with strikers in recent seasons, but will be hoping they can land there number one target this summer and help him hit the ground running at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Statistics from Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-04-24.