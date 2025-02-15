Two sides in need of a result go head-to-head when Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon (UK time).

The ambitions of both clubs far outstrip their current form and their performances this season in general, meaning there will be pressure on the two sets of players as they take to the field at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Both clubs headed into the weekend in the bottom-half of the Premier League table – Manchester United 13th, Tottenham Hotspur 14th – adding to the sense that this is a game that neither side can afford to lose.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Tottenham Hotspur 2.5 6/4 +150 The Draw 3.8 14/5 +280 Manchester United 2.85 37/20 +185

What most stands out when you look at the pair’s top-line Premier League statistics is how few wins they have chalked up. They have managed just eight wins from their 24 games each, which is far below what was predicted when they headed into the 2024-25 campaign last summer.

Their poor win rates also make it impossible to back either team with any confidence. As our table above shows, Tottenham are narrow favourites to win: they are 2.5 (6/4) to collect all three points while Manchester United are 2.85 (37/20). The Draw is 3.8 (14/5).

Best bet

If you are looking for a selection in the Match Odds market, The Draw by default would be our selection. We say by default, because it would be a selection driven more by a lack of confidence in either side collecting all three points than by anything else. As well as the two teams’ poor win rates in the English top flight this season, it is worth pointing out that Tottenham are without a win in their last seven (W0-D2-L5) Premier League home games.

Our advice, however, would be to leave the Match Odds market alone. There are better selections available on a game that should be highly entertaining, but where the result is difficult to call.

High-Scoring Encounter on the Cards

It is just two months since these two sides played out a fantastically entertaining encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, when the hosts emerged as 4-3 winners in a dramatic EFL Cup quarter-final fixture.

On that occasion, Tottenham found themselves 3-0 up before the hour mark thanks to goals from Dominic Solanke (two) and Dejan Kulusevksi. Manchester United pulled it back to 3-2 through Joshua Zirkzee and Amad Diallo, before late goals from Son Heung-min and then Johnny Evans made it a 4-3 final scoreline.

The high-scoring nature of that game is something we have seen repeatedly from these two sides, and especially from Tottenham, in the English top flight this season. Seventeen of Tottenham’s 24 Premier League games have featured over 2.5 goals, and they are top of the ‘Over 2.5 Goals’ home league table, too: 10 of their 12 Premier League games in front of their own fans have featured three or more goals.

Manchester United’s games have been less high-scoring, but the over 2.5 goals count is still significant: 14 of United’s 24 Premier League games have had three or more goals. The rate drops away from home – only five of United’s 11 away games have had three or more goals – but 12 of United’s 20 games in all competitions since Ruben Amorim was appointed manager last November have featured three or more goals.

Best bet

We expect an open encounter, and a high-scoring one, too. The open style of football that Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has encouraged this season has sometimes been criticized, but there is no reason to believe that the style will change this weekend. The stats on Tottenham’s games point clearly towards this being a high-scoring encounter.

More than 50 percent of Manchester United’s games in all competitions since Amorim was appointed have featured three or more goals, too. Looking at how United have defended in some of their recent matches – their 2-0 Premier League defeat at home to Crystal Palace on February 2, for example, or their 2-1 FA Cup fourth round home win against Leicester City on February 7 — we believe the visitors will need to rely on attacking prowess rather than defensive qualities if they are to get anything from this game.

Over 3 Goals is available at a price of 1.73 (8/11). With this selection, you will get your stakes back if the game has exactly three goals, and make a profit if the game has four or more goals.

Top selection – Over 3 Goals (1.73)

Best Way to Make Corners Pay

One of the clearest trends on Tottenham’s home matches this season is the high corners count. All 12 of their home matches have featured 10 or more corners, while eight of their 12 home matches have featured 13 or more corners. The average corners-per-game count across those 12 home matches is 14.1, with Tottenham winning an average of 8.2 corners per game.

The figures on United away from home under Amorim are different. Only three of their six Premier League away games since he took charge have featured 10 or more corners. And United’s team corners count is low: they have averaged just 3.0 corners per game away under Amorim, with their opponents securing more corners than them in four of the six away matches in question.

Best bet

Looking at the corners stats across the two sides, backing Tottenham to have more corners in the game at odds of 1.83 (5/6) would be our selection.

As the stats above show, Tottenham are winning a far higher number of corners per game at home than United are managing to secure away from home under Amorim.

Given that, in our view, there is a strong likelihood of Tottenham winning more corners than United in this game, the odds on the hosts doing so are well worth taking.

Top selection – Tottenham in the Most Corners market (1.83)

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 15/02/2025