Tottenham Hotspur manager target Vincent Kompany is doing a 'really good job' at Sky Bet Championship leaders Burnley as links connecting him to the Lilywhites' vacancy continue, journalist Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 36-year-old is one of several candidates that have been mentioned in the hunt to replace Italian coach Antonio Conte, who left Hotspur Way by mutual consent last month.

Tottenham Hotspur latest news - Vincent Kompany

In the wake of Conte departing the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, The Sun reported that Kompany had 'emerged as a leading contender' to fill the managerial position at Spurs.

The former Manchester City icon is said to be keen on the possibility of managing the Premier League outfit and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is said to have been 'impressed' by his preference to play on the front foot.

Sky Sports have revealed that Kompany has attracted attention elsewhere due to his tactical wisdom, as struggling Leicester City also hold the Belgian coach in high regard. However, they are wary that he is currently trying to see through a return to the English top-flight at Turf Moor.

Burnley sit 11 points clear at the summit of the Sky Bet Championship with just eight matches left to play, losing just two league matches across the campaign.

What has Dean Jones said about Vincent Kompany?

Journalist Jones is surprised to see Kompany on a list of potential candidates to take over at Tottenham, though he applauds the early strides he had made in full-time management.

Jones told GMS: "I'm surprised to see that name on the list, given all the other available managers out there and also if you look abroad, some of the managers and coaches that you could take. I think Vincent Kompany is doing a really good job of establishing himself in the game as a coach and a manager."

Would Vincent Kompany be a good fit at Tottenham Hotspur?

Kompany has done a brilliant job of implementing an entertaining style of football at Burnley. However, some will have doubts over his suitability for the Tottenham vacancy due to his age and relative inexperience as a manager.

Making the jump from the English second tier to the Premier League is a big step; nevertheless, Kompany has all the hallmarks of a good manager and could provide a long-term option to Spurs to counteract what has been a turbulent period for the club off and on the field.

There is also the question of whether the Lilywhites' hierarchy will make an appointment before the end of the season or if they choose to wait until the off-season to find a permanent successor to Conte when more managers may be available.

Either way, it will be fascinating to see who is elected to lead the club forward for the foreseeable future.