Tottenham Hotspur have shown an interest in signing Barcelona forward Ansu Fati this January, according to Sport.

Tottenham have had an interesting 2024/25 season thus far. Under the management of Ange Postecoglou, Spurs have struggled in the Premier League and are comfortably within the confines of mid-table at the campaign’s half-way point.

Elsewhere, though, there have been signs to suggest this season has not been a failure by any means, with Spurs in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and heading towards the second leg against Liverpool with a one-goal advantage.

Spurs have been ravaged by injuries and have already made use of the January market to alleviate some of the concerns caused by having so many players on the sidelines. Goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky has already joined the club from Slavia Prague to offer competition to Fraser Forster and Guglielmo Vicario, who have both struggled with injury problems this season.

Tottenham Eyeing Ansu Fati

Other clubs also hold an interest in the winger

Under the management of Hansi Flick, Ansu Fati has made just eight appearances for Barcelona this season, having battled a muscle injury earlier in the term. All signs suggest that Flick, who favours Raphinha and Lamine Yamal as a wing pairing, has no long-term plans for Fati.

This has caught the attention of Tottenham, who will surely look to further reinforce their team this month, though the North London side are not the only team to hold an interest in the £226,000-a-week winger who, according to Sport, could depart on a six-month loan deal.

West Ham United, now under Graham Potter’s management, have reportedly shown interest in Fati to bolster their attack, given that Niclas Fullkrug has suffered with injuries since arriving in the summer and Michail Antonio will be out for around a year after a traffic accident.

It has also been reported that Besiktas would be keen on bringing the lightning-fast attacker through the door were they able to agree a deal.

Fati has Struggled in Recent Times

The forward has battled injury problems in recent years

Ansu Fati broke into the Barcelona first team in 2019 as a teenager and had been touted as a potential superstar were he to reach the heights projected for him. Fati enjoyed a strong start to life in Catalonia, even being handed the number 10 shirt after Lionel Messi departed the club for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

The man who became the youngest-ever Champions League goalscorer in 2019 started struggling with injury problems in 2020, interrupting the otherwise promising developments he had made. Fati made just 10 La Liga appearances for Barca in the 2021/22 season and though his numbers increased in the following campaign, he never completely retained a spot in the first team, which led to him spending the 2023/24 term on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion.

