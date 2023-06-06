Tottenham Hotspur target David Raya has had to wait for the club to solve their managerial situation, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

With no manager in place since the season ended, transfer targets are unlikely to commit.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Latest

Ryan Mason was in charge of Spurs towards the end of the campaign, but he was only appointed on an interim basis after Cristian Stellini was sacked a few months ago.

With the season now over, Daniel Levy's immediate priority has been to find a manager, with pre-season and the transfer window just around the corner.

Any potential new signings may be hesitant to agree a deal, considering they've been unsure who was going to be taking charge at Hotspur Way.

Ange Postecoglou was recently appointed as manager of Spurs, which could signal the start of their transfer dealings.

One player who has been linked with a move to the north London club is Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, with the Daily Mail reporting that Spurs are looking to replace Hugo Lloris with the Spanish shot-stopper.

Now, Jones has hinted that Raya is one player who has been waiting for Spurs to solve their managerial situation, but it won't be an easy signing to make.

What has Jones said about Raya?

Jones has suggested that Brentford aren't willing to budge on their £40m valuation of Raya.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "A few players that Spurs are interested in have had to wait while they sort out the manager situation, and one of those is David Raya.

"Spurs definitely like him and feel he could be a replacement for Lloris, but what they don’t like is his £40million price tag. Brentford seem pretty set on that valuation, and that could be the next problem."

Who else could Spurs look to target this summer?

The Daily Mirror have reported that Spurs are looking to sign James Maddison and Max Kilman after appointing Postecoglou.

It's also understood that Spurs could raid Postecoglou's former club Celtic for striker Kyogo Furuhashi.

Previously, Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs are interested in signing Manor Solomon, who was on loan at Fulham last season.

Now the managerial situation has been resolved, Levy will have to get to work on trying to bring in reinforcements after their catastrophic season.

The north London club failed to qualify for any European competitions, so attracting players may have become more difficult.