Tottenham Hotspur have some 'deep-rooted issues' at the moment, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a tricky season for Spurs, and their latest result could be the worst of the campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Latest

Antonio Conte was sacked last month with Cristian Stellini appointed as interim manager until the end of the season.

Daniel Levy may have been hoping that removing Conte from the situation could see an upturn in form at Hotspur Way, but in fact the problems have worsened.

In their last four games, Spurs have won just one game, with their most recent game against Newcastle United the most concerning.

The Lilywhites lost 6-1 at St James' Park after conceding five goals in the first half.

The Daily Mail have linked a host of managers to the managerial role at Spurs, including Vincent Kompany, Julian Nagelsmann, and Roberto De Zerbi, but they could be put off by the difficulty of the task at hand after their humiliation away to Newcastle.

With Spurs going through managers such as Conte, Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo, and Mauricio Pochettino, but still failing to win a trophy, there are clearly issues that run deeper than on-the-pitch matters.

What has Jones said about Tottenham?

Jones has suggested that there are 'deep-rooted' issues at Spurs with multiple different managers struggling to fix the problems.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think the issues seem to be deep-rooted. It doesn't seem like there's any manager that has delight in the working environment at Tottenham.

"The training ground is as nice a place as you'll ever work in football, but something's obviously not right. They've had so many people try and fix this and it's not working, so it does seem like there are some deep-rooted issues."

What's next for Spurs?

It certainly doesn't get any easier for Spurs in their fight to qualify for the Champions League.

Stellini's side are now six points off of Manchester United, who are in fourth, but Erik ten Hag's side now have two games in hand.

The two teams also face each other this week, with Spurs following the game up with a trip to Anfield on Sunday.

Realistically, it's almost an impossible task for Spurs to finish in the top-four.

With no trophies available to win, another rebuild is needed at Hotspur Way, but attracting an elite-level manager without Champions League football won't be easy.