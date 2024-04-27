Highlights Tottenham Hotspur leading race to sign West Ham midfielder Dan Rigge in upcoming summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur are now leading the race to sign West Ham United midfielder Dan Rigge ahead of the summer transfer window, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed.

Daniel Levy and Ange Postecoglou will be preparing for the summer market over the next few weeks, and although improving their first-team squad will be imperative, but they will also be hoping to secure some of the best young talent from around Europe. Building for the future is just as important as improving the senior squad, and they've now moved ahead in the race to sign a 2006-born talent.

Tottenham Leading the Race for West Ham Star

Four clubs are also keen

Italian journalist Romano has now confirmed that Tottenham are leading the race to sign young midfielder Rigge from West Ham. Four clubs are said to be keen on securing his signature, but Spurs are in front as it stands. The young midfielder is said to be happy at the Hammers, but sides are set to test the water in the coming weeks.

Rigge signed scholarship terms at the London Stadium back in 2023 after an impressive debut season for the club. The young midfielder scored twice last campaign, with one of those being against Spurs, who are now pushing to bring him across London. The 18-year-old later signed his first professional contract with the Hammers in October 2023.

A report from ESPN has claimed that Arsenal and Manchester United are also among the sides who are tracking the youngster, who was released by Manchester City in 2022. Despite his current deal having two years left to run, some of the biggest clubs in England are now battling to prise him away from West Ham.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dan Rigge has 11 goals and nine assists in just 18 games for West Ham's U18 side this season.

Tottenham Could Target Ivan Toney This Summer

Levy could test Brentford's resolve with £45m bid

Despite Harry Kane leaving to join Bayern Munich last summer, Spurs failed to bring in a natural centre-forward to replace him. Timo Werner arrived on loan from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, but the German star has predominantly featured off the left-hand side of attack.

Sources have now confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham could make an effort to bring Brentford striker Ivan Toney to the club when the summer transfer window opens for business. The north London club are said to be unwilling to meet the Bees' valuation of £60m, but they could table an offer of around £45m.

Toney is out of contract in 2025, so his value is naturally decreasing, and Thomas Frank's side could struggle to receive the fee they were previously hoping for.

All stats courtesy of ESPN