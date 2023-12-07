Highlights West Ham United grab comeback victory at Tottenham Hotspur thanks to second half strikes from Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse.

Cristian Romero had put Spurs ahead before Lukasz Fabianski made a number of saves to stop the hosts going further ahead.

David Moyes' side move to within three points of Tottenham in the Premier League table thanks to the triumph.

West Ham United came from behind to seal an eye-catching win over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to ensure they would remain among the contenders for a European qualification spot.

Having gone behind thanks to a Cristian Romero header during the early exchanges of the Premier League encounter, David Moyes' side hit back and grabbed two second half goals to spark wild scenes in the away end.

Jarrod Bowen restored parity with an instinctive finish shortly after the interval, while James Ward-Prowse completed the comeback by sweeping home after already hitting the woodwork.

Match statistics Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United 21 Shots 11 75.4 Possession 24.6 91 Pass success percentage 72 11 Aerials won 8 17 Tackles 21 7 Corners 4 All statistics according to WhoScored

Spurs dominant as Romero makes early breakthrough

Having returned to the starting line-up following a three-match ban, thanks to being sent off in the pulsating derby against Chelsea last month, Romero wasted no time in making a telling impact as he handed Tottenham an early lead.

With just 11 minutes on the clock, the Argentina international rose above West Ham central defender Nayef Aguerd and met Pedro Porro's teasing corner with a perfectly-placed header, which evaded Lukasz Fabianski and sparked wild celebrations in the stands.

With Tottenham continuing to adopt the attacking style brought to the club by boss Ange Postecoglou, the hosts went in search of more goals, with Brennan Johnson, Heung-min Son and Giovani Lo Celso trying their luck in quick succession.

Although West Ham responded with Mohammed Kudus forcing goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario into action with a deflected drive from long range, Spurs' dominance continued and they would have doubled their lead were it not for Fabianski getting a strong hand to a ferocious Son strike.

But the Hammers should have levelled shortly before the break as Kudus outmuscled Ben Davies before picking out Lucas Paqueta with a peach of a cross, only for the Brazilian to miss the target with an unmarked header.

There was still time for Kurt Zouma to narrowly escape scoring an own goal when he clattered the post while attempting to stop a Johnson cross, but Tottenham were full value for their half-time lead.

England internationals turn game on its head

Having conceded during the early stages of the contest, West Ham gave Tottenham a taste of their own medicine by equalising seven minutes after the interval in fortuitous circumstances. Bowen latched onto a loose ball after Kudus' long range strike was blocked, and the England international confidently fired beyond Vicario.

The east Londoners looked like a totally different team after the break, with them nearly catching their hosts out on a counter-attack which involved Vladimir Coufal, Bowen and James Ward-Prowse before Paqueta was denied.

Postecoglou looked to regain control of the contest by sending Richarlison and Oliver Skipp on soon after the hour mark, and the former should have restored the home side's one-goal advantage when he was found by a pinpoint delivery, but his header went the wrong side of the post.

The substitutions resulted in Spurs upping the ante, with Porro being thwarted by Fabianski, but West Ham turned the game on its head by pouncing on a Destiny Udogie error with less than 20 minutes to play.

The Italian's underhit backpass resulted in Vicario being forced to dive at Bowen's feet, but Ward-Prowse was on hand to get his name on the scoresheet at the second time of asking after initially striking the post.

Although Tottenham went in search of a late equaliser, they were unable to end a winless run which dates back to October 27, and it led to wild celebrations among the West Ham supporters.

Tottenham made to pay for failing to take early chances

Having gone into the clash with their London rivals after finding the back of the net three times against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, Tottenham took the game to West Ham and should have been more than a goal ahead going into the break.

Fabianski was called into action on a number of occasions, but they struggled to create clear-cut openings after the interval until Richarlison passed up a glorious chance to score for the first time since returning from surgery.

Much to the pleasure of Spurs fans, Postecoglou has made it clear that he is unwilling to change his philosophy - including when his side went down to nine-men during the defeat to Chelsea last month - and that stance is to be applauded.

But the north Londoners will need to be more potent if they want to return to winning ways when Newcastle United head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

West Ham profit from playing to their strengths

Some of West Ham's best performances this season have come when playing on the counter-attack, namely when they put Brighton & Hove Albion to the sword at the Amex Stadium in August, and their performance against an attack-minded Tottenham was similar in design.

The east Londoners were more than happy to soak up the pressure put on them by their hosts and, despite going behind during the early exchanges, took advantage when opportunities came their way in the second period.

In the absence of first-choice stiriker Michail Antonio, West Ham played with a false nine and allowed the lively Kudus and Bowen to alternate between central and right-wing roles. Both men caused the Tottenham backline problems and Bowen continued his incredible goalscoring run on the road.

Where Jarrod Bowen's Premier League goals have come this season Goals at home 2 Goals away 7 Total goals 9 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Having failed to overcome a struggling Crystal Palace side last weekend, Moyes decided to go back to basics and it paid off as they came out on top in an exciting London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.