Highlights West Ham United come from behind to secure an impressive 2-1 win over London rivlas Tottenham Hotspur.

Jarrod Bowen played a crucial role in the victory, scoring the equaliser and ensuring the Hammers took advantage of an error from Destiny Udogie.

James Ward-Prowse grabbed what proved to be the winner for David Moyes' side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

West Ham United put down a marker by coming from behind to seal an impressive 2-1 win over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, and Jarrod Bowen was key in the visitors walking away with all three points.

The England international grabbed the Hammers' leveller, having seen his side fall behind thanks to a Cristian Romero header, and then played a crucial role in James Ward-Prowse grabbing what proved to be the winner at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Related Tottenham 1-2 West Ham: Full match report West Ham United seal three points after coming from behind to defeat London rivals Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur

Guglielmo Vicario - 6/10

Was not at fault for either of the goals and made a tremendous save to keep out Tomas Soucek without realising the Czech Republic international was in an offside position.

Pedro Porro - 6/10

Created Tottenham's goal with a wicked delivery from a corner, but he showed his defensive issues during the second period. Was also booked.

Cristian Romero - 7/10

Got his name on the scoresheet with a tremendous header and also looked to start Tottenham attacks from deep, but he struggled to deal with Bowen at times in the second half.

Ben Davies - 6/10

Played an unfortunate role in Bowen grabbing West Ham's leveller when he blocked Mohammed Kudus' initial strike.

Destiny Udogie - 5/10

Was at fault for what proved to be West Ham's winner as his underhit backpass to Vicario eventually resulted in Ward-Prowse bagging all three points.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 5/10

Was hauled off soon after the hour mark as Ange Postecoglou looked to see his side regain control of the encounter. Although he was tidy in possession, Hojbjerg struggled to unpick the West Ham backline.

Yves Bissouma - 6/10

Had bundles of energy in the first half, regaining possession and allowing Tottenham to remain on the front foot. But his performance levels dropped after the interval.

Giovani Lo Celso - 5/10

Went into the encounter having found the back of the net in back-to-back clashes against Aston Villa and Manchester City, but did not truly threaten the West Ham defence on this occasion.

Dejan Kulusevski - 6/10

Was a constant threat down Tottenham's right-hand side in the first half, causing Emerson Palmieri all sorts of problems before struggling to create a clear-cut chance after the break.

Heung-min Son - 5/10

Although Son forced Fabianski into saves in the first half, he struggled to get beyond the West Ham rearguard and was substituted despite Tottenham searching for an equaliser.

Brennan Johnson - 5/10

Passed up a few opportunities in the first period, when Tottenham were made to pay for failing to extend their slender lead.

West Ham United

Lukasz Fabianski - 7/10

Made a number of impressive saves to ensure West Ham were still in the contest going into the second period, and those stops proved crucial.

Vladimir Coufal - 7/10

Frustrated Johnson as he looked to create opportunities down Tottenham's left-hand side, while he continued to get forward when possible.

Kurt Zouma - 6/10

Came close to scoring an own goal in first half stoppage time, when he struck the post, but his presence was crucial in West Ham collecting three points.

Nayef Aguerd - 6/10

Was beaten in the air as Romero headed Tottenham in front, but he made some important interceptions and clearances as West Ham held onto the second half lead.

Emerson Palmieri - 6/10

Struggled against Kulusevski in the first period, with the Sweden international getting into good positions on a number of occasions, but he improved after the break.

Edson Alvarez - 7/10

Lived up to his reputation as a tough-tackling defensive midfielder by putting in a number of important tackles for the Hammers.

James Ward-Prowse - 8/10

Having been signed as West Ham as a set-piece specialist, he made his mark in open play by grabbing the winner. Also made a number of crucial tackles and interceptions to frustrate Tottenham.

Mohammed Kudus - 7/10

Was full of running and did not stop working for the team until he was taken off during the final exchanges of the contest. Also played a critical role in West Ham's leveller.

Tomas Soucek - 6/10

Although he was unable to continue his impressive goalscoring run, which has seen him grab a number of late winners in recent weeks, Soucek defended well.

Lucas Paqueta - 6/10

Missed a golden opportunity to level matters just before the break and also failed to take advantage of a counter-attack in the second period.

Jarrod Bowen - 8/10

Showed his predatory instincts by finding the back of the net in fortuitous circumstances, while also showing tireless energy when Tottenham were in possession. Putting pressure on Vicario led to Ward-Prowse's winner.

Match statistics Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United 21 Shots 11 75.4 Possession 24.6 91 Pass success percentage 72 11 Aerials won 8 17 Tackles 21 7 Corners 4 All statistics according to WhoScored

Man of the match

Jarrod Bowen

Bowen has his sights firmly set on winning a place in England's Euro 2024 squad, while West Ham boss Moyes has insisted he is capable of going on to become a striker during the remainder of his career.

On this evidence, the Scottish tactician is correct, as the former Hull City man was in the right place at the right time to fire the Hammers level shortly after the break, while he also ensured Ward-Prowse grabbed a winner by putting pressure on Vicario after a mistake from Udogie.

West Ham needed the 5 ft 9 Bowen to step up to the plate if they wanted to walk away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a positive result, and he did just that.