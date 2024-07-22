Highlights Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are at the front of the queue for Ivan Toney despite stopping short of lodging a formal bid.

Spurs appear to have the edge in pursuit of the England international as the Hammers are looking to strike alternative deals before potentially returning to the Brentford striker.

Toney's price tag has been slashed due to concerns that he could become a free agent when his contract expires next summer.

Tottenham Hotspur has been pinpointed as Ivan Toney's most likely destination if he leaves Brentford despite boss Ange Postecoglou facing stiff competition from West Ham United as he prepares to make a lowball offer in an attempt to lure the England international to Hotspur Way, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Spurs have already ensured that they will not be left short of attacking options after negotiating a fresh loan deal with Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig for Timo Werner, which includes an £8.5million option to buy, the north Londoners are planning to draft in further reinforcements before the August 30 transfer deadline.

But West Ham have also been willing to back new head coach Julen Lopetegui since his appointment as David Moyes' successor, with Max Kilman being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £40million switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and they have joined their capital rivals in being in the hunt for Toney.

Spurs and Hammers Battling to Recruit Toney

Brentford have reduced the England international's price tag

Tottenham and West Ham are leading the race to sign Toney ahead of him potentially embarking on a fresh challenge before the transfer window slams shut, according to GMS sources, but they have stopped short of making serious contact in an attempt to get a deal over the line in the coming weeks.

Brentford have slashed their demands for the striker to less than £50million after growing fearful of him leaving as a free agent due to entering the final 12 months of his Gtech Community Stadium contract, and there appears to only be two interested parties still in the running for his services.

GMS sources have been informed that Toney is more likely to join Tottenham because they have not been actively negotiating deals for alternative targets due to being confident of his price tag dropping, but their ability to strike a deal could come down to whether Richarlison heads through the exit door.

Ivan Toney's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Richarlison Ivan Toney Richarlison Shots 2.73 2.77 Key passes 1.01 0.91 Shots on target 0.96 0.94 Goals 0.44 0.33 Assists 0.14 0.13 Statistics correct as of 22/07/2024

The England international has been earmarked as a potential acquisition by Spurs and West Ham after making an impact during his country's run to the Euro 2024 final, with him grabbing an assist over the course of three substitute appearances to put himself in the shop window ahead of attempting to resolve his future.

Brentford have decided to lower their financial expectations after realising their initial valuation will not be met due to expected bidders dropping out of the race for an agreement, GMS sources have learned, and they are aware that Toney is determined to join a club fighting for silverware and European qualification on a regular basis.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ivan Toney has found the back of the net twice against both Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, while he has also racked up the same number of assists against the Hammers

Postecoglou Handed Window of Opportunity to Pounce for Toney

Rival suitors are prioritising deals for alternative strikers

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham have a window of opportunity to pounce for Toney as West Ham are pursuing other deals ahead of potentially coming back to Toney if they are unable to land an alternative target as the start of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign edges closer.

The Hammers have been keeping their options open as Spanish tactician Lopetegui seeks fresh competition for Jamaica international Michail Antonio, whereas Spurs have been playing the waiting game in an attempt to discover the lowest price Brentford will entertain accepting for the marksman.

West Ham have been attempting to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa, with GMS sources recently revealing that the Colombian is on course to agitate for a move to the London Stadium if another offer is rejected, and his arrival in the capital would improve Tottenham's hopes of acquiring Toney.

GMS sources understand that Spurs and the Hammers will hold off heading to the negotiating table to see how other deals in the transfer market play out, while there is a serious possibility of offers which fall below Brentford's revised demands being lodged if an opportunity arises later in the summer window.

