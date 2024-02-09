Highlights Spurs' focus on young talent is paying off, and the signing of Lucas Bergvall saw them beat off competition from Barcelona.

Despite not currently competing in Europe, Tottenham is still able to attract players due to their exciting style of football and commitment to promoting youth players.

The club's scouting efforts are evident in their interest in players like Antonio Nusa and Ederson, showing their determination to strengthen their squad with promising talents.

Tottenham Hotspur are becoming an attractive prospect to young talents from around the world, and journalist Paul Brown has explained to GIVEMESPORT that something is changing at the north London club, with Ange Postecoglou wanting to promote youth players.

Under the tutelage of Postecoglou, Spurs appear to be heading in the right direction after a difficult few years. The supporters are buying into the ideas of the Australian tactician and the Lilywhites are producing a style of football that is exciting to watch. Naturally, players from around the world will like the idea of signing on the dotted line at Spurs, and the proof is in the pudding after securing Timo Werner, Radu Dragusin, and Lucas Bergvall in January despite interest from elsewhere.

The addition of Bergvall has been regarded as a bit of a coup from the north London outfit, especially after they were competing with Barcelona to acquire the young talent. It's an exciting time for Spurs fans as they continue to attract players despite not even competing in Europe at the moment.

Tottenham's focus on young talent

As mentioned, Spurs pushed to sign young talent Bergvall during the January transfer window. The Swedish midfielder met with Barcelona sporting director Deco just a few days before being officially announced as a new Tottenham player on his 18th birthday. Bergvall will remain with Allsvenskan club Djurgardens until the end of the season before linking up with his new teammates in the summer.

Spurs were also looking to secure the signature of Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa in the winter, but failed to get a deal over the line. It looked as though he'd be on his way to fellow capital club Brentford, but a move failed to materialise. Nusa is another inexperienced, highly-rated talent who is playing regularly in Belgium despite being just 18 years old. It will be interesting to see whether the north London club enter the race once again in the summer transfer window.

As per TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace beat Tottenham in the race to sign Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton. Considering the Eagles' struggles in the Premier League this season, there's a good chance the England youth international could push for a starting spot in Roy Hodgson's side. With Spurs, it would have been tricky for Wharton to make an immediate impact, and considering he's already shown his ability by performing exceptionally in the Championship this term, he clearly feels he can make the step up to England's top flight.

Paul Brown - Something is changing at Spurs

Brown has suggested that something is changing at Spurs and the Lilywhites are planning for the long term with a manager, Postecoglou, who wants to promote youth in his squad. The journalist adds that the north London outfit have become an attractive prospect for young talent around the world due to the players being able to see a pathway to regular first-team football at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think something is changing at Spurs. I think they are winning now and they are also planning for the long term with a manager who wants to promote youth. So I think it's hugely impressive really that they're able to sign players like that. I think it's because they've made themselves attractive to young prospects who can see a route to the first team and a path to do well at a Premier League club."

Tottenham scouting Ederson ahead of summer

Spurs failed to get a deal over the line for a new midfielder in the January transfer window to add another body in the middle of the park for the remainder of the season. The Independent suggested that Postecoglou and his recruitment team were looking for a 'running midfielder', with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher the priority target. However, the England international stayed at Stamford Bridge, and it's no surprise considering the impact he's made under Mauricio Pochettino this campaign.

According to Sky Sports, Spurs were considering making a move to bring Atalanta midfielder Ederson to north London in the winter transfer window. A deal failed to come to fruition, but Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that they are continuing to scout Ederson and could make an effort to secure his signature in the summer transfer window.