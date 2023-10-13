Highlights Tottenham Hotspur's youth academy is crucial for their long-term success, producing players for the senior squad and generating funds through player sales.

Ange Postecoglou, the manager of the senior squad, is also investing in the academy, providing opportunities for young players to impress and rewarding their efforts.

Alfie Dorrington, a young central defender, has caught the attention of Postecoglou and is seen as a promising talent for the future, exemplifying the club's commitment to building a strong foundation through their youth system.

Tottenham Hotspur don't have too many academy products in their squad at the moment, but journalist Paul Brown has named one 18-year-old who is impressing internally, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs will be looking to produce their next Harry Kane-level star through the youth team.

Over the years, Tottenham have had a host of players in their academy to have gone on to make it in the Premier League. Kane, of course, is the most notable name, and was eventually sold to Bayern Munich for a fee of £100m, per Sky Sports. Academies are imperative for how football clubs are run, bringing in funds through player sales whilst also producing players capable of playing for the senior squad.

Players Who Have Played In The Spurs Academy League Appearances Sol Campbell 503 Peter Crouch 467 Harry Kane 320 Jamie Redknapp 295 Ledley King 268 Stats according to Transfermarkt

The Spurs youth players are undoubtedly in good hands with Ange Postecoglou at the helm of the senior squad. Journalist Alasdair Gold, in his column for Football.London, has discussed the impact Postecoglou is having, not just on the first team, but on the academy too...

“While much of the Australian’s early tenure has been spent focused on the first team and turning that around, he has made himself available to the academy staff and the young players called up to work with him have been blown away by his methods, with clear and consistent messages that have left an impression on everyone, players and staff alike. For the academy players being brought into his training sessions, it has become an exciting reward again for their efforts, rather than under Antonio Conte when they were often called up only to be used as static opposition for his first team players to be drilled against and the lustre of getting that call to train with the first team had been dulled somewhat until now.”

We're not seeing a host of academy products coming into the senior squad at the moment, but Postecoglou is fresh in the job, and the fact that many youngsters are being given opportunities to impress in training is certainly a positive sign. The north London club are sitting top of the Premier League as it stands, so it's not going to be easy for players to break into the squad.

However, injuries and suspensions will occur over the next few months, and the performances of the first team could push players to take their game to the next level and step up.

Jamie Donley is one of the most exciting talents working with the youth teams, alongside Alejo Veliz, who joined the club during the summer transfer window for a fee of around £15m, per ESPN. Postecoglou clearly wants to build something at the club for the long-term, rather than just bringing short-term success.

Brown has suggested that Donley and Veliz aren't the only youth players who are impressing at Hotspur Way. The journalist adds that Alfie Dorrington is standing out and Postecoglou has spoken about him in the past. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"There is Alfie Dorrington as well, who apparently is also standing out and Postecoglou has namedropped him a couple of times. So I think all these guys will get chances. And it's really encouraging if you're a Spurs fan to see that happen, because I think the club's made a lot of signings in recent years for managers like Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho, because they wanted older, more experienced players who could come straight into the team and do something for them now, and this feels like a bit of a reset. I think it shows long-term vision, long-term thinking, and I think Spurs' future is secure in this guy's hands and that their youngsters are going to take big strides over the next few months with this manager."

Who is Alfie Dorrington?

Dorrington joined Spurs when he was just 13 years old, having previously played for Cockfosters FC. The young central defender has been capped by England at Under-15, Under-16 and Under-17 levels.

Postecoglou, as Brown previously alluded to, has already name-dropped Dorrington as a player whom he has been impressed with from the academy...

"Jamie and Alfie Dorrington have really stood out and that’s why they’ve been training with us. They’ve got to keep working and it doesn’t mean they’re ahead in the pecking order of people like Alfie Devine and Dane Scarlett who are out on loan. I’ve been really pleased with Jamie and Alfie though, they’ve been working well.”

Earlier in the summer, Tottenham announced that Dorrington had signed a new long-term contract, keeping him at the club until 2026. Dorrington had previously signed his first professional contract the year before, but Spurs have now tied him down once again.