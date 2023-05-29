Tottenham Hotspur would be more likely to appoint reported Leeds United manager target Brendan Rodgers, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday and will be looking for a new permanent manager to battle for promotion from the Championship after the failure of Sam Allardyce to keep them up. Spurs, meanwhile, narrowly missed out on European football under their interim coach Ryan Mason.

Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds manager news

Allardyce has left the door open for continuing on with Leeds next season, telling Leeds Live that 'discussions will happen across the next few days'.

Real Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola, who is set to leave the Madrid club this summer, was a target for Leeds to replace Jesse Marsch in February. It is unlikely, however, that he is willing to now drop down to the Championship given his achievements at Vallecano, who he guided to a top-half finish in La Liga this season. Brendan Rodgers, still without a job following his sacking at Leicester City at the start of April, is another name linked with the post recently by The Athletic.

Spurs, meanwhile, are reportedly looking at Celtic's Ange Postecoglou, former Spain boss Luis Enrique or Sporting's Ruben Amorim to take over, with Rodgers not currently in the running according to the Daily Mail.

What has Crook said about Leeds, Spurs and Rodgers?

When asked whether he could see Rodgers moving to Leeds, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "No, I think he is still a Premier League manager and a good shout for Spurs. I know he doesn't fit the profile as a young, up-and-coming manager but he is someone that Daniel Levy has admired in the past."

Where will Rodgers end up?

Although his reputation has taken a significant hit following Leicester's relegation from the Premier League, Rodgers is still an extremely capable manager who led the Foxes to their first ever FA Cup trophy only two seasons ago. He can do a lot better than managing Leeds in the Championship and will likely be offered another more attractive position in the Premier League or another top division in Europe, depending on what happens over the summer.

For example, Julen Lopetegui's position at Wolves remains in doubt and Rodgers would certainly be of interest there. The same goes for West Ham and David Moyes. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him at either club if the position became available.