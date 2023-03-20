Tottenham Hotspur were held to a frustrating draw with basement boys Southampton on Saturday afternoon as a late James Ward-Prowse penalty in stoppage time levelled things at three goals a piece, Antonio Conte was understandably fuming.

His side blew a two-goal lead, and he let his frustrations boil over in the press afterwards, attacking both the players and the owner in a fiery tirade which has left his position at the club in danger, with reports suggesting he could well be axed before the next Premier League game.

More dropped points have left Conte and Spurs still fourth in the league, but only just ahead of Newcastle United and Liverpool who both have two games in hand on the Londoners.

What has Antonio Conte said?

When losing his cool in the post-match interviews, the Italian revealed: "They don’t play for something important. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress. It is easy this way. Tottenham’s story is this.

“For 20 years there is the owner but they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stays here? I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench. Until now I try to hide the situation but not now because, I repeat, I don’t want to see what I have seen today because this is unacceptable and also unacceptable for the fans."

He certainly didn't hold back with his rant, but there's a chance he has muckied his ticket and made his position untenable at the club when the players return after the international break, but who would his replacement be? The club has had a handful of managers following Mauricio Pochettino's sacking in 2019.

How have the Spurs players responded to Antonio Conte's rant?

Unsurprisingly, his words haven't gone down well with the players who are allegedly stunned by his comments, with some stars wanting him axed by the hierarchy as per the Daily Star. If you wanted a crash course in losing a dressing room, it looks like Conte is your man.

It doesn't sound like he has them ready to run through a brick wall for him to try and save their season and ensure a top four finish.

Some serious grovelling may need to be done by the Italian to try and win his team back around, or he could be looking at a one way ticket out of London.