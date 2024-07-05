Highlights Tottenham are keen to sign a new forward as they have identified ‘their next big transfer’.

Spurs decided against replacing Harry Kane last season, after his Bayern departure.

Further signings will depend on player sales, with Sergio Reguilon and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg expected to depart.

Tottenham are keen to sign a new forward as they have identified ‘their next big transfer’ after midfielder Archie Gray’s arrival, according to the BBC.

Spurs are looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season after deciding against replacing Harry Kane last year.

The north Londoners have enjoyed a promising first season under Ange Postecoglou, despite many predicting Tottenham would struggle without Kane, who departed to Bayern Munich in search of silverware.

Relying on Son Heung-min and Richarlison’s goals last season, Spurs have now identified that signing a world-class forward could get them over the line in the race for the top four.

Aston Villa, who finished in fourth, just above Tottenham, were not shy of goals last season, with their star striker Ollie Watkins netting 19 and ensuring Villa edged Spurs in the race for Champions League football.

With Son more dangerous playing from the left and Richarlison being heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, Tottenham are now forced to target reinforcements in attack ahead of Postecoglou’s second season in charge.

After confirming Gray’s signing from Leeds United, Spurs are now shifting their focus up front, with several names linked for a summer move, including Lille’s Jonathan David.

Spurs Keen on Striker Signing

Further incomings will depend on sales

In search of a new forward, Tottenham’s further incomings will depend on player sales, according to the BBC.

Spurs have already seen six players leave this summer, freeing up the wage bill for new signings, as Joe Rodon, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier, Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon, and Ivan Perisic all departed.

The BBC suggests full-back Sergio Reguilon and midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are also expected to leave after struggling to impress Postecoglou last season.

Reguilon, who spent the first part of last season at Manchester United, is now linked with a move back to Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag’s side looking for a new left-back amid injury worries for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Hojbjerg, meanwhile, has recently hinted he would welcome a move to Borussia Dortmund this summer amid links with a switch to the Bundesliga.

Tottenham Eye Pedro Neto

Concerned over injury record

Tottenham are interested in signing Wolves winger Pedro Neto, but have doubts over his injury history, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his live show, Romano suggested that Neto is one of the names on Spurs’ list this summer as they look to bring in a new forward.

The 24-year-old is coming off another injury-hit season which saw Neto make just 20 league appearances for Wolves, scoring two goals and registering eleven assists. The Portuguese winger missed a total of 125 days with two separate hamstring issues last campaign.

Pedro Neto Wolves Stats (Premier League 2023-24) Appearances 20 Goals 2 Assists 9 Shots per 90 2.14 Key Passes per 90 2.26 Successful Take-Ons per 90 2.2

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-07-24.