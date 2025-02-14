Tottenham Hotspur are the subject of active takeover discussions, but a deal does not appear imminent at the moment, according to journalist James Olley.

While rumours continue to swirl about a potential sale, Olley suggests it may be premature to expect anything forthcoming regarding Spurs’ change of ownership.

Investors from Qatar have been linked with an interest in purchasing the North London club this week, with reports claiming the takeover could be structured as a phased buyout.

One option reportedly under consideration would see executive chairman Daniel Levy retain his role at Spurs, even if Enic, which owns 86.91% of the club, becomes a minority shareholder.

Tottenham Takeover Talks 'Active'

Ange Postecoglou’s future in doubt

Olley, speaking on ESPN, has revealed that a takeover at Tottenham could signal the end of Ange Postecoglou’s tenure, but there are currently no clear indications of who is in the running to purchase the club or the timeline for a potential deal:

“Well, the answer to that lies in who the owners are going to be. And you know, there are rumours flying around about a sale. “We don't know as yet how far advanced they are. We also don't know who exactly is in the running to buy the club, and clearly, if there is a takeover, and my understanding is there are active conversations around that, then you know, clearly a new owner will put in a new structure, and that way may well include a new head coach. “Now, you know, it remains to be seen what the time frame is for that. I don't think it's anything imminent in terms of a new owner.”

Postecoglou’s future has been a topic of discussion in recent weeks as Tottenham continue to struggle domestically.

The Lilywhites were knocked out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup last week and currently sit 14th in the Premier League, having won just once in their last eight top-flight matches.

Even if they decide to part ways with Postecoglou, a managerial change is more likely in the summer, when some of their targets become available.

That includes Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, who is reportedly admired at Spurs following his impressive two seasons at the Vitality Stadium.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 24 Wins 8 Draws 3 Losses 13 Goals scored 48 Goals conceded 37 Points per game 1.13

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-02-25.