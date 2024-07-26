Highlights Tottenham are in talks with Eberechi Eze's agent over a transfer from Crystal Palace

Multiple clubs are interested in Eze who has a £60m release clause.

Premier League champions Manchester City are also keen and long-term admirers of the Englishman.

Tottenham are in talks with the agent of Eberechi Eze to sign him ahead of Manchester City, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Lilywhites are looking to rebuild their squad after narrowly missing out on Champions League football, with Ange Postecoglou pushing for reinforcements to take the side to the next level.

Crystal Palace star Eze has risen to the top of their target list after his performances last season, and the north London club are in talks to get a deal over the line ahead of a host of competition from rival Premier League clubs.

Tottenham Open Talks With Eze Agent

Manchester City and others interested

Spurs are not alone in their pursuit to sign Eze, who has a £60million release clause written into his contract at Selhurst Park for this summer.

According to Romano "all the big clubs" in the Premier League are monitoring the attacking midfielder's situation, with Manchester City having a long-standing interest in the former Queens Park Rangers star and Tottenham in constant contact with Eze's agents.

Romano wrote:

'Man City had Eze on their list already last summer, while Tottenham have been in contact with his agents since February - the interest is absolutely still there but again, no bids yet.'

Eberechi Eze Premier League stats 2023/24 Games 24(3) Goals 11 Assists 4 Key passes 54 Take-ons completed % 49.3%

No official bids have been made to this summer for the Eagles star, who has previously been described as "unbelievable", and they don't want to sell him easily after losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich earlier in the window.

It's believed that the England international would prefer a move to the Etihad over N17, however with no bids made the race is still considered to be open for his signature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eze has got 29 goals and assists in the Premier League compared to Richarlison's 19 since the Brazilian signed for Tottenham.

Tottenham Prepared for Big Exits

Richarlison is wanted by Saudi clubs

With Postecoglou keen to put his stamp on the squad this summer, he is open to allowing several first-team players to move on.

Emerson Royal is in talks about a move to AC Milan while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has completed a loan-to-buy switch to Marseille already too. But in attack there are likely to be more changes too.

Bryan Gil has been left out of the club's pre-season tour so he can find a new club, while Richarlison is a target for Saudi clubs and is said to be open to the move. Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs are willing to take £45million for the Brazil star, after an injury hit two years since his £60million move from Everton.

Those moves are likely to be able to fund a rebuild of the attack, with Spurs also closely monitoring the situation of Ivan Toney at Brentford.

The England star is entering the final 12 months of his deal in west London and like Eze is a target for several top clubs, with GMS sources revealing that Manchester United have also held talks about signing him.

