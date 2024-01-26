Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are still locked in negotiations to sign Antonio Nusa before the transfer deadline.

Despite dwindling chances, Spurs remain positive they can secure the deal as Nusa is keen to join.

Nusa is in demand and could cost around £25 million, although he may not join until the 2024/25 season.

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to agree a deal for Antonio Nusa before Thursday's deadline, despite there being no apparent breakthrough in negotiations during the last few days, transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Nusa is a player Spurs have been pushing hard to sign this month, with interest from the north London outfit having been long-standing. However, with less than one week left of the January transfer window, Tottenham's chances of securing a deal before the market is closed for business are starting to dwindle somewhat.

Despite this, Jones remains positive that Spurs can get this move across the line, because Nusa is keen to link up with Ange Postecoglou's side.

Nusa move stalling despite Spurs interest

It's already been a hectic month of transfer activity for Tottenham, who welcomed Timo Werner to the club with their first deal of the window, before acquiring highly-rated defender Radu Dragusin shortly after. But now, with deadline day fast approaching, it's suggested the north Londoners could once again make a move in the market.

It was reported last week that Spurs had opened talks with Club Brugge for the services of Nusa, who has enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Belgian outfit. The teenager has featured 27 times for Club Brugge across all competitions so far this season, scoring four goals and assisting a further three.

Having already been capped by the Norway senior side too, it's easy to see why Nusa is attracting so much attention. Yet, it's Spurs who look the most likely to sign the exciting forward before the window slams shut on February 1st.

Nusa fancied by Tottenham ahead of January deadline

With interest firmly registered in Nusa, talk of a deal has been bubbling away in the background. It's claimed a fee of £25 million should be enough to prise Nusa away from the Belgian Pro League outfit, but Spurs may have to wait some time for him to actually arrive in the English capital.

That's because transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Nusa is more likely to stay at Club Brugge until the end of the season, before joining Tottenham ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. That's something which is not only being pushed by Club Brugge for obvious reasons, but also the player himself, who is said to have settled with the 18-time Belgian champions.

However, unless there is any progress to a deal which currently isn't moving forwards, Nusa won't be signing for any club in January.

When quizzed on the latest update regarding Nusa's potential move to Tottenham, transfer insider admitted Spurs have left themselves with work to do before Thursday's deadline. While nothing has changed in terms of their interest in the player, Jones has warned there hasn't been much progress in recent days, with concerns over whether the move will be agreed starting to grow.

On the current situation with Nusa and Spurs, the transfer insider revealed to GIVEMESPORT on Friday:

“There has actually been some reports today that it has moved forward, but my information is that we're pretty much where we were. That's not to say it's in a bad place, it's totally fine. This was never a deal that was as urgent as a Radu Dragusin or a Timo Werner deal, this is more of a slow burner and a transfer that is planned to have an impact beyond the next summer, not really for now. “But everything has gone fine, as far as I understand it. Musa is still a player that Tottenham are really keen to get on board and to sign. He's definitely open to joining, and while I wouldn't expect it to happen imminently, I still do think we'll probably get an agreement on it before the deadline.”

Spurs hunt for top-four spot in Premier League to resume midweek

Away from the transfer dealings, Postecoglou will be hoping the players he currently has at his disposal will be able to get his side over the line this season by qualifying for the Champions League. By the time Premier League action resumes for Spurs in mid-week, they could find themselves six points off fourth-placed Aston Villa, should the Villans beat Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

For Spurs themselves, it's a London derby against Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Postecoglou's side, who will have the chance to make it four league wins at home in the Premier League with three points against the Bees.