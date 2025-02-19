Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has identified Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze as his top target for the summer transfer window, journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed.

The Lilywhites are reportedly eyeing a move for the England international at the end of the Premier League season and have ‘done work’ on Eze already.

Spurs are thought to be targeting attacking reinforcements this summer, including a potential replacement for Son Heung-min, who has been linked with a move away.

The South Korea international could be among three major first-team departures this offseason, alongside fellow forwards Richarlison and Timo Werner.

Tottenham Eyeing Eberechi Eze

Their ‘top target’ for the summer

According to Bailey, Tottenham are leading the chase for Eze at the moment, despite multiple Premier League clubs also showing interest in the 26-year-old.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been closely monitoring his performances this season, but Spurs are understood to be at the front of the queue.

Eze, praised as a 'superstar' by Jamie Carragher, has been a key player for Palace this season, scoring six goals and providing six assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eze ranks second among Palace players for goal contributions this term, trailing only Jean-Philippe Mateta (16).

He has a release clause worth more than £60m in his contract, and Palace will reportedly demand no less in any deal as they expect the 26-year-old to leave Selhurst Park this offseason.

Tottenham were linked with a move for Eze last summer but instead focused on bolstering their striker options and signed Dominic Solanke and Wilson Odobert.

The Lilywhites also brought in Mathys Tel on loan in January and hold an option to sign the 19-year-old permanently after the season.

Eberechi Eze's Crystal Palace Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 21 Goals 2 Assists 5 Expected goals 5.1 Goal-creating actions 7 Minutes played 1,656

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related 'Outstanding' Star 'Willing to go Back' to Tottenham as Update Emerges The 31-year-old has not ruled out a return to Tottenham amid growing uncertainty over his future.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-02-25.