Tottenham Hotspur are ‘in regular contact’ with Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto’s agent, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs are looking to bolster their forward line ahead of Ange Postecoglou’s second season in charge and have identified Neto as a concrete target in recent weeks.

Romano suggests Tottenham would be willing to strike a deal for the Portugal international this summer, but it could all depend on whether both clubs can agree on a transfer fee.

Wolves, who just lost their captain Max Kilman to West Ham, might be unwilling to sell any more stars this summer, despite several Premier League sides eyeing deals for Neto, Joao Gomes and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Spurs, who decided against replacing their star striker Harry Kane last summer, are now eyeing multiple signings in attack this summer.

The north London side are rumoured to be interested in Lille forward Jonathan David and Brentford goalscorer Ivan Toney, who is rumoured to be available for just £40m.

Spurs Concerned Over Neto’s Injuries

Missed 125 days last season

Romano, speaking to GMS, revealed that Tottenham are in regular contact with Neto’s agent, but Wolves could have the final say in his transfer saga:

“They are in regular contact with the agent of Pedro Neto. For Pedro Neto, it really depends on the fee. He had many injuries, so Tottenham would be happy to try again for Pedro Neto, but only in normal conditions, not crazy conditions. This is why it also depends on Wolves.”

GMS have previously reported that Tottenham ‘have doubts’ over Neto’s recent injury history – the 24-year-old missed a total of 125 days with two separate hamstring issues last season.

The talented winger - called "incredible" by Wolves manager Gary O'Neil - moved to the Premier League in 2019 as he left Serie A side Lazio in a deal worth around £18m.

135 appearances for the Molineux outfit later, Neto has emerged as a target for several Premier League sides this summer, including North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal.

Pedro Neto Wolves Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes played Premier League 20 2 9 1,519 FA Cup 4 1 2 210

Valued by Wolves at around £60m, Neto could become the most expensive Wolves departure ever, surpassing Matheus Nunes’ signing for Man City for £53m last summer.

Last season, the 24-year-old impressed for Gary O’Neil’s side whenever he was available, scoring three goals and registering 11 assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.

Tottenham ‘Admire’ Joao Gomes

Among the clubs interested in the Brazilian

Tottenham are among several Premier League clubs interested in signing Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, according to HITC.

The 23-year-old’s impressive first 18 months at Molineux has caught the eye of multiple Premier League giants, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City and Man United.

HITC reports that Wolves will only consider offers ‘that are too good to turn down’ for their promising midfield star this summer, after the departure of captain Max Kilman to West Ham.

The Brazil international proved to be great value for money as Wolves struck a bargain deal with Flamengo in January 2023 to sign Gomes for just £15m.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-07-24.