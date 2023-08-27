Tottenham Hotspur are 'in talks' over the future of castaway star Giovani Lo Celso, but Spurs will only sell on one condition, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Lo Celso has been out of favour at the north London outfit, with a move away from the club expected before Friday's deadline.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Giovani Lo Celso

As far as transfer windows go, it's been a fairly successful one for Tottenham, even if they lost talisman Harry Kane as part of a nine-figure deal with Bayern Munich. The England captain moved to the Bundesliga giant earlier this month for £100 million, but it doesn't seem to have knocked Spurs' transfer business out of kilter.

Instead, Ange Postecoglou has been able to acquire some top talent himself, with the new Tottenham boss overseeing the signings of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario, which has taken the north London outfit's transfer spend above the £150 million mark However, in the final week of the window, it's suggested Tottenham will look to shift players off their wage book, with Lo Celso one man tipped to depart.

It's just three years since Spurs sanctioned a £27 million move for the combative midfielder, but fast-forward 36 months and the Argentine's Tottenham career looks likely to be cut short.

Yet it's claimed Spurs will only green-light his departure under a specific set of circumstances.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Rudy Galetti said about Giovani Lo Celso and Tottenham Hotspur?

When asked about where Lo Celso's future lies, Italian journalist Galetti revealed that Real Betis were pushing hard to sign the midfield man, but Spurs were hesitant to agree to the terms of the deal.

On the current situation at Hotspur Way, the reliable reporter said: “About the exits, Tottenham are in talks with Raul Betis for the transfer of Lo Celso.

“The Argentine player is not part of the Spurs plan and is pushing to return to Betis, despite also the interest of Barcelona.

“The negotiation has arrived at a decisive stage and the Spanish club are offering just a loan move, while Tottenham are only open to selling the midfield player in a definitive transfer.

“Also, after the failed talks between Lazio and Hugo Lloris, it cannot be excluded that the French goalkeeper could stay at Tottenham this season.”

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

While Postecoglou and Co. might be pushing for more departures this summer, there is a feeling that Tottenham could still test the market for attacking additions before next month's deadline. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed to GIVEMESPORT last week that Spurs were eying up moves for Gift Orban and Jonathan David, as they look to fill the goal gap left behind by Kane.

Elsewhere, it's reported that Brennan Johnson is attracting interest from the 2008 League Cup winners, even if Nottingham Forest will demand a fee in the region of £40 million for his signature.

Whereas Leicester City defender Wout Faes is also being mooted as a potential option, with journalist Ben Jacobs telling the Last Word on Spurs podcast that the Belgian has been discussed by the Tottenham hierarchy.