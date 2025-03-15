Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Brighton & Hove Albion over a potential loan deal for winger Wilson Odobert, and he's open to leaving for more game time, according to Fichajes.net.

Odobert was at the double for Spurs in a 3-1 win over AZ Alkmaar, which helped secure his side's place in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. The French attacker put in a fine display amid recently coming into Ange Postecoglou's first team following months on the sidelines.

The 20-year-old was absent from October until February after undergoing hamstring surgery, hampering his progress after arriving at the North London club last summer. He joined Ange Postecoglou's side in a £25 million rising to £30 million deal from Burnley, but he could be on the move with Brighton eyeing a loan.

Spurs Weigh Up Odobert Loan

Brighton are keen on the Frenchman

Odobert could be sent out on loan for more first-team opportunities and Brighton are admirers of the France U23 international. It's claimed that talks between the two clubs are 'ongoing' and he'd welcome a temporary move to continue his development at the Amex.

The Seagulls have a young squad shining and have a proven track record of developing top talent. Fabian Hurzeler has overseen an impressive debut season with Carlos Baleba, 21, and Yankuba Minteh, 20, shining, and Odobert could fit the German's system. His 'rapid' playing style has been talked up since he joined the Lilywhites.

Postecoglou was pleased with the French youngster and spoke highly of his character after his brace in the Europa League. But there's no suggestion that he'll hand him a prominent role in his side, especially with Son Heung-min still his starting left-winger and Mathys Tel arriving from Bayern Munich in January.

Wilson Odobert Stats vs AZ Alkmaar Minutes played 78' Goals 2 Shots on target 2 Dribble attempts (succ.) 3 (3) Accurate passes 26/31 Ground duels (won) 8 (5) Crosses 2 (1)

Spurs are eyeing offensive acquisitions this summer and have Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling and Borussia Dortmund's rising star Jamie Gittens on their shortlist. GIVEMESPORT sources indicate that Daniel Levy wants to sign both wingers, which will only further jeopardise Odobert's game time.

