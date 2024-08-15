Tottenham Hotspur, in the wake of Emerson Royal’s departure to AC Milan, have ‘opened talks’ with Monaco over the availability of Vanderson, according to journalist Bruno Andrade, who reveals the French outfit are demanding £34.27 million (€40m) for his services.

So far this summer, ahead of mounting a charge for top four credentials at the least, the north Londoners have been busy in the market, bolstering in central midfield, on the right wing and – most importantly – at centre forward.

Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall are now on the books as long-term options in the engine room, Min-hyeok Yang has been recruited from Gangwon FC and former Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke will now lead the line for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Tottenham ‘Open Talks’ with Monaco for Vanderson

French club demand fee of £34.27 million (€40m)

While Tottenham have been busy plugging gaps in their squad, the recent exit of Emerson has left them shortchanged on the right-hand side of the back line, hence their reported interest in Monaco and Brazil star Vanderson, who has been previously described as 'complete'.

Pedro Porro is Postecoglou’s first-choice right-back, of course, but if the Spaniard is unavailable for any reason, the out-of-favour Djed Spence is their only viable, senior option. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Andrade suggested that Emerson’s departure to AC Milan has opened the door for Vanderson.

“With Emerson Royal confirmed at Milan, Tottenham have opened talks with Monaco for Vanderson. The French club are expecting an offer in the region of €40 million.”

The linked report also adds that people close to the player believe that a deal will go through before the end of the summer transfer window.

Recently, GIVEMESPORT sources confirmed that the capital club were ‘considering’ whether to lodge an eleventh-hour deal for the Brazilian with Postecoglou and Co having lingering doubts over whether Spence has the ability to rival Porro for his starting place.

A host of injury woes, mainly to his hip and knee, in 2023/24 saw Vanderson tot up 23 appearances across all competition for his Ligue 1 employers but since his arrival from Gremio in January 2022, he has proven his worth.

Vanderson vs Porro - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Vanderson Porro Minutes 1,649 3,093 Goals 3 3 Assists 1 7 Pass success rate (%) 76.5 79.6 Tackles per game 3 2.6 Interceptions per game 1.8 1 Overall rating 7.01 7.04

Across his 84-outing stint at the rouges et blancs, the Rondonopolis-born star has notched six goals and nine assists, all while earning two caps for the senior Brazilian national team.

What could play into Monaco’s hands at the negotiating table is that the former Gremio right-back still has four years left to run on his contract, which sees him pocket just shy of £50,000 a week, but that will not deter Spurs from making an offer.

Tottenham Admire Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman

Arsenal interested in season-long loan

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is also of interest to Tottenham this summer, according to KS1 TV, as Postecoglou and his entourage look to bolster the options across the front line.

In order to complement – and provide competition for – the likes of Son Heung-min and Brennan Johnson, journalist Steve Kay, speaking on KS1 TV, has reported that the club from the north of London are keen to sign a new wide man before the end of the month.

The Frenchman, 28, endured an injury-struck campaign last time out, notching just eight goal involvements in 27 appearances, but has proven his worth throughout his stint in Bavaria, amassing 63 goals and 66 assists in 294 outings.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are also keen on signing the Frenchman on a season-long loan, reports have stated, as they look to add some Champions League-level stars to their squad in what could be a make-or-break season for Mikel Arteta.

