Tottenham Hotspur are among several Premier League clubs that have held concrete talks with Nurnberg striker Stefanos Tzimas, Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed.

Spurs, along with Brighton and Aston Villa, are reportedly admirers of the 19-year-old forward and remain firmly in the race to sign him after the season.

According to Plettenberg, Tzimas is currently leaning towards a move to Brighton in the summer following a positive round of talks with Fabian Hurzeler.

The Seagulls are said to be in ‘pole position’ to sign Tzimas once the season ends and are expected to meet Nurnberg’s €25m (£21m) valuation for the teenager.

According to Plettenberg, Tzimas has no shortage of suitors in the Premier League, with at least three clubs having held ‘concrete talks and negotiations’ over his summer arrival:

Tzimas, praised as 'monster in the making' by Jacek Kulig, has impressed for Nurnberg this season, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists in 16 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga.

He currently ranks joint-fifth among the league’s top scorers, with Schalke’s Moussa Sylla leading the charts with 13 goals.

Tottenham are believed to be targeting a new forward for Ange Postecoglou in the final days of the January transfer window, with Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel among their options.

The Lilywhites recently missed out on Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani and have now identified Tel as their next target, alongside Southampton's Tyler Dibling.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are ‘willing to go big’ on Tel in the coming days as they look to address their injury crisis up front, with Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke and Wilson Odobert all sidelined.

Stefanos Tzimas' Nurnberg Stats (2024/25 2. Bundesliga) Games 16 Goals 10 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 110 Minutes played 1,102

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-01-25.