Highlights Tanguy Ndombele joined Tottenham for a club-record £55million transfer fee in 2019.

The French midfielder hasn't played for Spurs since January 2022 and has spent time on loan at Lyon, Napoli and Galatasaray in recent times.

Former Tottenham managers Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte both questioned the Frenchman's work ethic.

Tottenham are set to release club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele. Ndombele joined Tottenham for £55million from Lyon in 2019 but his stint in North London has been disastrous and he has not played for Spurs since January 2022.

Ndombele carved out a reputation as one of the best young midfielders in Europe during his spell with Lyon but failed to deliver on his early promise, and Tottenham are set to sever ties with the midfielder a year before his six-year deal with the club is due to expire.

The 27-year-old has spent time on loan at Lyon, Napoli and Galatasary over the last two and a half years. Galatasaray had a £13million option to buy the player from Spurs as part of the terms of his season-long loan agreement but did not exercise that option. Ndombele only managed 661 minutes of football for the Turkish Super Lig side during the 2023-24 season and did not figure in any of their last six league matches of the season.

When Ndombele Last Played for Spurs

Midfielder never made his mark

Ndombele's last appearance for Tottenham came during the 2021-22 season, when he stormed down the tunnel after being substituted by then manager Antonio Conte with Spurs trailing 1-0 to Morecambe in the third round of the FA Cup. Ndombele rejoined Lyon on loan later that month.

Jose Mourinho and Conte both said during their spells at Tottenham that Ndombele was a talented player but that he didn't put enough work in during training and matches. Mourinho said in 2021: "Tanguy, I have to be honest, Tanguy is the kind of guy who you always expect more than what he gives you, because he is so talented that you always expect more. More because the talent is amazing. You know, I think by the talent point of view, by the creation in midfield, by the vision, he is second to nobody at this moment in European football."

Struggles Under Conte

Former Spurs boss questioned Ndombele's work ethic

Later that year, Conte said of Ndombele: "Tanguy has the quality. At the same time he has to understand that there is a team and he has to play into the team. I think it means that it is important to keep order and to do what the position asks you to do. For sure, with Tanguy we are working. We are working very hard. He has to work much more than the others, because he has talent but he has to put this talent into the team for the best of the team, not for the single player."

After joining Napoli on loan in 2022, Ndombele said he had no choice but to leave Tottenham. “There was no other solution with Tottenham and I’m happy I chose Napoli,” Ndombele told SoFoot. “With Conte there was no choice, I would have liked to demonstrate my value on the pitch but I was on the edge of the group. It was communicated to me from the first day of training with the team.

Ndombele is the latest Tottenham player to be released after Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic and Japhet Tanganga were also let go.