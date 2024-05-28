Highlights Tottenham are interested in Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah to bolster depth in defense, following the Blues' rebuild plans.

Chelsea's continued rebuild is set to impact their summer transfer plans with Enzo Maresca set to come into the managerial hotseat at Stamford Bridge - and that could include a move by Tottenham for their centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, with Dean Jones exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that Spurs are on the lookout for someone of his ilk.

Chalobah came through the Stamford Bridge ranks as a youngster and whilst first-team opportunities were originally hard to come by, his breakthrough season in west London came in the 2021-22 season where he became a key part of Thomas Tuchel's side as the Blues came third. It's been a tough few years for the Sierre Leone-born star with game time becoming increasingly irregular; and reports have seen him touted with a move away from Stamford Bridge as a result.

Trevoh Chalobah: Transfer Latest

Tottenham have reportedly taken an interest in Chalobah

Reports earlier in the week claimed that Tottenham had enquired about Chalobah to come into their ranks ahead of the new campaign, alongside fellow Chelsea team-mate Conor Gallagher.

The pair have been key for Chelsea in spells, and a report from HITC claimed that Tottenham are interested in Chalobah specifically with Chelsea open to parting ways with the Cobham graduate given that they require more defensive back-up for Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven. A potential deal had been valued at around £30million for the 24-year-old, who has struggled to oust Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Thiago Silva from the starting lineup this season.

And, with Chelsea likely to undergo another makeover under their imminent new boss Maresca, who is likely to be appointed in the coming days with Chelsea having paid £10million to bring him into the club, there is every uncertainty that Chalobah would once again struggle for gametime under new management.

Jones: "Chalobah Fits the Bill"

Chalobah would be an excellent rotation signing for Tottenham

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones claimed that Tottenham were on the market for another centre-back - with all of the features that come with a homegrown, versatile star being of great benefit to them; though they would have to act quickly with Fulham and West Ham United also interested in bringing him to other parts of London. He said:

"Spurs are on the lookout for a depth player and Chalobah really does fit the bill well. "They obviously already have a preferred defensive partnership, but the versatility of Chalobah means he can play across that line as well as in midfield.

Trevoh Chalobah's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 =17th Goals 1 =11th Pass Accuracy Per Game 89.6 7th Tackles Per Game 1.2 =8th Interceptions Per Game 0.6 =7th Match rating 6.74 =11th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 28/05/2024

"And, of course, he also counts towards the homegrown status quota which is a big thing that a lot of clubs are having to consider closely over the next few months. "Players like this are hard to find because they rarely come into the market. He’s a well educated footballer who is trustworthy and Spurs will need to move fast because other clubs in London like Fulham and West Ham could make a move."

Chalobah Could be Ideal For Tottenham

Tottenham will have a lot more games to contend with next season

Romero and Van de Ven were one of the best centre-back partnerships in the Premier League last season and so it would be illogical for Ange Postecoglou to break that up.

Radu Dragusin represents decent rotation, but there is the need to bring in another like-minded defender and midfielder who can fill in for Tottenham given that they have Europa League football to contend for next season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trevoh Chalobah has played 58 Premier League games for Chelsea since making his debut in 2021.

Spurs will have plenty of gameweeks where they will play on a Thursday and a Sunday next year, which will bring fatigue to their ranks and Chalobah, with plenty of European experience, will benefit greatly to the club should he sign.

