Tottenham Hotspur have made significant steps towards signing Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling but face competition from RB Leipzig, according to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg.

Dibling is one of the Premier League's hottest commodities and has flourished despite the Saints' relegation battle, which looks likely to end with an immediate return to the second tier of English football. The 18-year-old has been an attacking gem on the right of their attack, registering two goals in 20 league outings.

Interest in Dibling is intensifying as he continues to catch the eye at St Mary's, and he could be on the move during the winter transfer window despite having over two years left on his contract. Leipzig and Spurs are huge admirers of the England U21 international but may have to pay his reported £55 million price tag.

Tottenham Hold Talks With Southampton's Dibling

Leipzig Are Eager To Win Race For Saints Gem

Plettenberg gave an update on Leipzig's interest in Dibling and suggested initial talks have given them confidence that the Saints youngster is open to joining the Bundesliga giants:

"RB Leipzig will continue to do everything possible to sign Tyler Dibling, as revealed. After initial talks, RB have the impression that the 18-y/o super talent from Southampton is open to a move to the Bundesliga. RB want to sign Dibling either now or, at the latest, by the start of the new season. Tottenham also remain in very concrete talks with his management."

Tyler Dibling Premier League Stats (2024-25) Appearances 20 Goals 2 Assists 0 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes 0.7 Accurate Crosses 0.3 (27%) Successful Dribbles 1.4 (47%) Ground Duels Won 4.3 (48%)

Tottenham find themselves in a difficult situation this season on the pitch, with injuries stacking up and question marks growing over Ange Postecoglou's future. They sit 15th in the Premier League and have shown no signs of finishing in the top half of the table.

The North Londoners pulled off a similar transfer to a potential Dibling deal last summer when signing English youngster Archie Gray from Leeds United for around £30 million, who is now viewed as 'the future of the club'. Swedish right-winger Dejan Kulusevski has been one of Postecoglou's best performers this term.

This makes a potential move for the English teenager interesting and suggests his versatility is a key attraction. He was dubbed a 'special' talent by his former Saints manager Russell Martin who also stressed patience over his development:

"He's a really special talent. We just have to take our time with him."

Leipzig are a European club renowned for developing young talent and selling them on for astronomical fees, such as Christopher Nkunku, who headed to Chelsea in a £52 million deal in the summer of 2023, and Dani Olmo, who joined Barcelona last summer for £51 million. Their current gem is Benjamin Sesko, who is linked with Arsenal for upwards of around £59 million.

Dibling may be considering their career trajectories when pondering a move to Red Bull Arena, especially with ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp now serving as Red Bull's Head of Global Soccer. The German coach will act as an advisor and will have important insights into several Premier League talents.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 25/01/2025.

