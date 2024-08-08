Highlights Tottenham are increasingly confident of signing Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

Spurs would break their transfer record if they met Solanke’s £65million release clause.

Richarlison's potential Saudi Arabia exit could 'partly fund' Solanke's arrival.

Tottenham Hotspur are increasingly confident of signing Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke and ending their search for a striker, according to The Times journalist Gary Jacob.

The 26-year-old has given the green light to a move to North London after enjoying his most prolific scoring season with the Cherries, netting 19 goals in the Premier League.

Spurs would break their transfer record if they met Solanke’s £65million release clause – the English striker’s move would eclipse Tanguy Ndombele’s signing for £63million in 2019.

Tottenham, who begin their campaign away to Leicester City on 19 August, have had a quiet transfer window so far, with midfielder Archie Gray still the only standout signing for Ange Postecoglou.

Speaking to GMS, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that the North London outfit could still sign up to two attackers, including Solanke, who appears to be top of the list of targets at the moment and has been described as the "complete No.9" by Andoni Iraola.

Romano suggested Tottenham are expected to be busy until the transfer window shuts on 30 August, despite a slow start to their summer business.

Richarlison Linked with Spurs Exit

Could ‘fund’ Solanke’s arrival

Writing for The Times, Jacob explained that a club-record move for Solanke could be ‘partly funded’ by Richarlison’s potential exit.

The Brazilian forward is reportedly wanted by Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, but would still need to be persuaded to move to the Middle East.

Richarlison enjoyed a solid campaign for Spurs last season, scoring 11 goals and adding four assists in 28 Premier League appearances, before suffering a knee injury in March.

The 27-year-old has been the subject of transfer speculation all summer, despite denying rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia in May, branding the reports ‘fake news’ on his Instagram story.

Richarlison Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 28 11 4 FA Cup 2 0 0 EFL Cup 1 1 0

According to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge, if Tottenham were to sell Richarlison, they would expect to recoup a similar fee to what they paid Everton for the South American back in 2022, amounting to £60 million.

While Solanke may not be as versatile as the Brazilian forward, the Bournemouth star could bring an even more significant goal threat to North London – something Spurs missed last season after Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich.

Tottenham ‘Plot Move’ for Ivan Toney

A cheaper option for Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham are plotting a summer move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who is believed to be a cheaper option than Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke, according to TEAMtalk.

The 28-year-old has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal with the Bees and is reportedly available for a cut-price deal this summer, with Brentford open to selling their star striker.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham could lodge bids for both players in the coming weeks, while Toney still has the ‘desire’ to sign for a bigger club this summer, despite interest from top clubs cooling off in recent weeks.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-08-24.