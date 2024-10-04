Key Takeaways Tottenham's mixed season includes injuries to key players like Son Heung-min and Destiny Udogie.

Wilson Odobert suffered a hamstring injury in a League Cup match, adding to Spurs' injury worries.

Richarlison remains out with an unspecified fitness complaint.

Tottenham Hotspur have had a mixed start to the 2024/25 Premier League season. Progress in domestic and European cup competitions, alongside a marquee thrashing of a struggling Manchester United side, has been balanced by chronic wastefulness in front of goal and a bitter loss to north London rivals, Arsenal.

Ange Postecoglou made five summer signings, including Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth and Archie Gray from Leeds United. He will be hoping that the new additions can lift them into a Champions League spot. One of the new signings was Wilson Odobert, who recently suffered an injury during Tottenham's Carabao Cup against Coventry City.

Odobert is one of four injury concerns for Postecoglou ahead of the October international break. As Spurs prepare for a tricky trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, here are the latest injury updates on the squad with estimated return dates.

Injury List

Tottenham were without three players for their away trip to United on Sunday, 29th September. Odobert, Richarlison, and talisman Son Heung-min were ruled out of the Premier League clash. The South Korean forward picked up a hamstring injury in the closing stages of Spurs' 3-0 victory against Qarabag in the Europa League on Thursday, 26th September.

Meanwhile, Odobert has been out of action since picking up a hamstring injury in the League Cup game against Coventry. Richarlison also doesn't look like returning to the squad in the short term due to an unspecified injury picked up in training at the end of August. Destiny Udogie is the latest concern after he was taken off at half-time at Old Trafford and missed Tottenham's Europa League victory over Ferencvaros on Thursday night.

Tottenham Hotspur Injury List - 2024/25 Player Injury Expected Return Date Heung-min Son Hamstring Injury October 2024 Destiny Udogie Quadricep Injury October 2024 Wilson Odobert Hamstring Injury Unknown Richarlison Unspecified Unknown

Son Heung-min

Son came off in the 71st minute against Qarabag due to a hamstring concern, meaning he missed the match against United. He has been an important player for Spurs yet again this season, scoring twice and registering two assists in all competitions. Although they were able to perform in his absence, Postecoglou will be keen to have the 32-year-old back in the next couple of weeks. When he was asked for an update on Son after the United win, the Australian manager said:

“Short turnaround obviously from Thursday night and he just wasn't right for today so we're going there without him,” “Yeah [it’s a blow for Tottenham], but we've had to sort of suffer those things a fair bit during my time here with key players missing out. We just have to learn to cope without him."

Son did not travel with the squad to Budapest for Tottenham's tie against Ferencvaros, remaining "back in London doing rehab", according to Postecoglou. Spurs have one more Premier League game against Brighton before the October international break. Interestingly, Son was included in South Korea's squad for two World Cup qualifiers against Jordan and Iraq later this month, hinting that the winger's absence may be nearing its conclusion.

Destiny Udogie

Destiny Udogie picked up a knock during the first half of Tottenham's 3-0 win against United on Sunday and was replaced by Djed Spence at the break. Postecoglou provided the following update on the left-back's fitness after the game:

"Destiny was ok, I mean he felt something in his quad but he obviously finished the half, but we just thought at half-time no point, we've got to be careful about how much we push our players. “Obviously, Destiny had to come on pretty early on Thursday night, which wasn't the plan and I would say Micky [Van de Ven] played probably more than we wanted him to."

Like Son, Udogie was left out of the clash against the Hungarian champions in the Europa League on Thursday. But Postecoglou played down any concerns over the Italian's health by describing his muscular issue as "nothing significant". Udogie missed the final month of his debut season in north London with a hamstring injury but has started every Premier League game this term - a record he will be hopeful of extending against Brighton on Sunday.

Wilson Odobert

Wilson Odobert signed for Spurs from Burnley in mid-August for a fee worth up to £25m. He started three out of his first five games under Postecoglou and impressed in the 4-0 win against Everton in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old was injured after only 18 minutes against Coventry in the League Cup, though. Odobert was seen holding his right hamstring and was replaced by Brennan Johnson, who scored the last minute winner to send Tottenham to the next round and has stumbled across a rich vein of form. After the game, Postecoglou confirmed that the French winger was facing a spell on the sidelines:

"Wilson, it doesn’t look good. “It’s his hamstring. We’re still waiting for it to settle down with all the information, but he’ll definitely be out for the next period.”

Richarlison

Richarlison featured in both of Tottenham's first two Premier League matches of the season, against Leicester City and Everton. After the comfortable victory over the Toffees at the end of August, the Brazilian striker picked up an injury in training, which was scheduled to keep him out for the "next few weeks". Postecoglou provided a worrying update on Richarlison, who has still not returned to first-team training, at the end of September:

"He is a fair way off, I think you should stop asking me about him until I give you a bit of an update. He has still not trained with the first team so he is still a bit off."

The 27-year-old might find it difficult to confirm his spot in the starting lineup when he comes back from injury due to the form of new signing Solanke. Since moving to the club from Bournemouth in the summer, the former Chelsea academy graduate has scored three goals in six games, establishing a successful partnership with Johnson.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt, Tottenham Hotspur and The Standard. Correct as of 04/10/24.