Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven is set to miss their game against Newcastle United on Sunday, according to insider Paul O Keefe.

Van de Ven has been a crucial player for Ange Postecoglou since arriving last summer, but the rapid defender has struggled with injuries during his time at the club. As Spurs prepare to face Newcastle on Sunday, the Dutch centre-back is set to be ruled out once again.

Van de Ven Ruled Out of Newcastle Clash

Radu Dragusin set to start

According to Tottenham insider O Keefe, Van de Ven 'didn't make it' for their clash against Newcastle this weekend...

"Seems he didn't make it. Dragu in."

O Keefe later added that he believes the defender has suffered a quad injury, which is a worrying update for Spurs supporters considering his importance to the side. Van de Ven, described as 'world-class', hopefully won't be out for too long, but it seems that he hasn't travelled to Newcastle to face the Magpies.

Radu Dragusin's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven - 2023/2024 Radu Dragusin Cristian Romero Micky van de Ven Percentage of dribblers tackled 100 73.8 73.3 Percentage of aerial duels won 58.3 67.2 47.9 Clearances 5.00 3.45 3.21 Interceptions 1.79 1.34 0.71 Blocks 1.43 1.55 0.92 Tackles 0.36 2.07 1.96

Dragusin, who has struggled to make a significant impact since arriving in the January transfer window last season, is set to step in. Although a more than competent defender, Van de Ven offers a left-footed option in defence which helps Postecoglou implement a possession-based system.

The Romanian centre-back wasn't trusted by Postecoglou for large parts of the 2023/2024 campaign, but after a full pre-season, he could be ready to make an impact this term. Dragusin is yet to play a single minute for Spurs in the Premier League so far, so the centre-back will need to step up as he's thrust into the deep end.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Radu Dragusin has only won one tackle since his arrival in the Premier League, with that occasion coming during Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 win over Luton Town in March.

Tottenham Reach Agreement for Jhonny Cardoso

It's an unusual deal for Spurs

During the summer window, Giovani Lo Celso completed a move to Real Betis, and Spurs included an unusual agreement within the sale. As per Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have completed an agreement with Real Betis for a priority option to buy Jhonny Cardoso in the future.

If Tottenham decide not to pursue a move for Cardoso, then they now have a sell-on clause despite never actually owning the player. It's a rare kind of deal in football but it could be hugely beneficial for Spurs.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored