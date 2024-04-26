Highlights Porro and Richarlison are fit for Spurs, a major boost for Postecoglou's squad ahead of the North London derby.

Their availability is crucial for Tottenham, who are aiming to qualify for the Champions League and dent Arsenal's title hopes.

Udogie joins a list of long-term absentees for Spurs, while Porro and Richarlison provide much-needed reinforcement for the team.

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing for the north London derby this weekend as they host Arsenal on Sunday afternoon. Ange Postecoglou has now provided an injury update on Richarlison and Pedro Porro after their recent spell on the treatment table.

The Australian manager will be desperate for a fully fit squad in one of the biggest games of Spurs' season. Not only can they boost their chances of qualifying for the Champions League, it's an opportunity to dent Arsenal's title hopes, with Mikel Arteta's side fighting with Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League.

Spurs have had injury issues to deal with over the last few weeks, with Richarlison missing their previous fixture, while Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie have suffered fitness problems since then.

Porro and Richarlison Both fit for Spurs

It's a huge boost for Tottenham and Postecoglou

Speaking ahead of the crucial home fixture with Arsenal on Sunday, Postecoglou has provided a fitness update on his squad, confirming that Porro and Richarlison are both fit and available...

“Pedro and Richy trained well this week so are both available."

It's a major boost for Spurs, but Udogie will be out for the remainder of the campaign, and he joins Manor Solomon (Meniscus), Fraser Forster (foot) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) on their list of long-term absentees.